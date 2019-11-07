Whoopi Goldberg’s Palisades Mansion Back on Market for Nearly $10M

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.

Art Deco style house with a long Hollywood history

By Chad Winthrop

Whoopi Goldberg’s Pacific Palisades Art Deco mansion on Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades is back on the market for a whopping nearly $10 million.

The Streamline Moderne-style house, on the market now for $9.6 million, was built in 1933 for Vicki Baum, an Austrian author known for writing the book “Grand Hotel.” Later it was owned by Oscar-winning actor David Niven of “Around the World in 80 Days” and “The Pink Panther”.

Sliding glass doors open into a backyard

Goldberg purchased the house for $2.547 million in 1993, which is around $4.5 million in 2019 dollars. The actress and comedian owned the home for 26 years before selling it in February for $8.8 million.

The two-thirds of an acre property, located at 1461 Amalfi Drive, includes a 7,000-square-foot, ivy-clad, two-story home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

