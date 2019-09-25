Tap Into Science with PS Science

PS Science Motto: See. Do. Know.

By Sherry LeMire

These three words sound like the countdown on a race course: See-do-know, go! And where are we racing? To the future, of course. What may sound cliché is fact: children are the future. They will become the world’s scientists, doctors, researchers, engineers, urban planners, chemists – you name it, they will become it. PS Science is a program that launches elementary students onto a track of inquiry-based science learning.

We at PS Science have a mission to prepare students for stewarding the world they will inherit. With multiple environmental, climate, and global challenges to tackle, students need a solid foundation in science and problem-solving to thrive. Being children now, they still need wonder and confidence and hope. PS Science is designed to give it to them.

PS Science launched in 2006 as a project of the Crossroads Community Outreach Foundation, an initiative of Crossroads School in Santa Monica. Crossroads School provided critical financial support and resources until 2018, when PS Science grew large enough to become its own separate nonprofit organization. Hands-on training for teachers and implementation of Next Generation Science Standards gives kids K-5 a chance to see the world around them with curious eyes, do collaborative exploration and experiments with real materials, know the joy of discovery and the power of knowledge. The majority of students in the schools we serve say that science is their favorite subject, and that’s the kind of excitement they need in the race to the future. It’s our goal to help them get there.

You can be a part of our mission by joining us at the 2nd Annual Tap Into Science event on November 2, 2019, at the Boomtown Brewery in downtown Los Angeles. In the 2019-2020 school year, PS Science will serve over 2,200 students in 80 classrooms in 10 schools with weekly interactive STEM lessons. Please come so that we can do more for even more students!

See. Do. Know. GO! Tap Into Science with us! All event proceeds will bring the PS Science program to more children, for the future.

To purchase tickets visit psscience.org