Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Officer Michael Moore
Stolen Vehicle
15200 Whitfield Avenue, between 9/30/19 at 8:30 PM and 10/1/19 at 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from an open garage. RD 802
Burglary
500 Swarthmore, btwn 10/3/19 at 4:30 PM and 10/4/19 at 7:45 AM. The suspect entered construction site and took tools. RD 823
Burglary/Theft from Vehicle
Los Liones Drive/Sunset Boulevard 9/29/19 between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a bag, wallet, and car key. RD 811
600 Bienveneda Avenue, between 9/29/19 at 5:30 PM and 9/30/19 at 6 AM. The suspect (#1 male, 5’6″, nfd, #2 no info) entered victim’s vehicle an took a skateboard and money. The suspect fled the location in a black vehicle driven by suspect #2. RD 822
15600 Sunset Boulevard, 10/6/19 between 10 AM and 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and glasses. RD 811
Theft
17300 Sunset Boulevard, 10/3/19 between 2:45 PM and 3:45 PM. The suspect took victim’s credit card from a gym locker. RD 811
1400 Allenford Drive, 10/2/19 at 3:10 PM. The suspect took victim’s cell phone from a backpack. RD 824
1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 10/5/19 between 3 PM and 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s unattended purse. RD 802
1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 10/5/19 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s unattended purse. RD 802