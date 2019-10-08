Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Officer Michael Moore

Stolen Vehicle

15200 Whitfield Avenue, between 9/30/19 at 8:30 PM and 10/1/19 at 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from an open garage. RD 802

Burglary

500 Swarthmore, btwn 10/3/19 at 4:30 PM and 10/4/19 at 7:45 AM. The suspect entered construction site and took tools. RD 823

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Los Liones Drive/Sunset Boulevard 9/29/19 between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a bag, wallet, and car key. RD 811

600 Bienveneda Avenue, between 9/29/19 at 5:30 PM and 9/30/19 at 6 AM. The suspect (#1 male, 5’6″, nfd, #2 no info) entered victim’s vehicle an took a skateboard and money. The suspect fled the location in a black vehicle driven by suspect #2. RD 822

15600 Sunset Boulevard, 10/6/19 between 10 AM and 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and glasses. RD 811

Theft

17300 Sunset Boulevard, 10/3/19 between 2:45 PM and 3:45 PM. The suspect took victim’s credit card from a gym locker. RD 811

1400 Allenford Drive, 10/2/19 at 3:10 PM. The suspect took victim’s cell phone from a backpack. RD 824

1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 10/5/19 between 3 PM and 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s unattended purse. RD 802

1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 10/5/19 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s unattended purse. RD 802