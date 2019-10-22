Palisades Fire 10 Percent Contained, Santa Ana Winds Due

Updated 11:45 a.m. October 21

Mandatory evacuation orders lifted but residents advised to be ready to evacuate

By Sam Catanzaro

A brush fire that broke out Monday morning in Pacific Palisades is at 10 percent containment at the time of publishing as mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted.

The Palisades Fire, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, has burned approximately 40 acres as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“With intermittent wind gusts and very low humidity, firefighters will continue working through the day in very steep, cliff-like terrain to ensure flames do not move past control lines. Tactical patrols will be on the lookout for smoldering hot spots, so as to respond to any increase in fire activity. We are working vigorously ahead of an anticipated Santa Ana Wind event that is expected to begin Wednesday night through Friday,” said Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) public information officer Brian Humphrey.

The Palisades Fire shortly after it broke out Monday as seen from Santa Monica beach. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

At 8 p.m. Monday, all evacuation orders have been lifted from the Palisades Fire but the LAFD is advising residents who return home to be on alert.

“Everyone in high fire danger areas should be cautious and ready to quickly evacuate, since fire danger weather conditions will continue to be dangerously dry and windy over the next several days,” Humphrey said.

According to Humphrey one firefighter has been injured with a non-life-threatening injury and one civilian has been taken to the hospital with a respiratory issue. 628 structures have been previously threatened and evacuated. 320 total personnel have been assigned to the fire across a range of agencies.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), CAL FIRE, Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), L.A. Emergency Management Department (EMD), L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP), L.A. Department of Water and Power (DWP), SoCal Gas, American Red Cross, L.A. Public Works, Department of Transportation (DOT) and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) are among the cooperating agencies.

“This is not an isolated incident or threat. Wildfires are a way of life in Pacific Palisades. The last super fire that burned through the Santa Monica Mountains interface with Pacific Palisades and Brentwood was 1978, when many homes were lost and St. Matthews Church burned to the ground. Much of the native growth has been untouched by fire since then.” Pacific Palisades Community Council

“Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) offers a grateful thank you to all of the first responders who protected our community…We also saw many instances of neighbors helping neighbors in the threatened area and in the greater Palisades,” PPCC said in a statement. “This is not an isolated incident or threat. Wildfires are a way of life in Pacific Palisades. The last super fire that burned through the Santa Monica Mountains interface with Pacific Palisades and Brentwood was 1978, when many homes were lost and St. Matthews Church burned to the ground. Much of the native growth has been untouched by fire since then.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

For more information on preparing to evacuate, visit https://www.lafd.org/ready-set-go.