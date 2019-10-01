Palisades community council files amicus brief in Boise homeless case, Help foster kids in the Palisades

Palisades New Today September 30 – all your local news in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades community council files amicus brief in Boise homeless case
* Help foster kids in the Palisades
Show made possible by Gary Spatz’s – The Playground: A Young Actor’s Conservatory.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Left: the late Arnie Wishnick and Councilmember Mike Bonin. Right: Antioch Street in Pacific Palisades.
News, Uncategorized

City Council Unanimously Approves Creation of Arnie Wishnick Way

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Segment of Antioch Street to be renamed By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved renaming a...

A LAFD firefighter works to put out a brushfire in the Palisades Highlands. Photos: David Ortiz (LAFD).
Fire, News

Forward Progress of Palisades Highlands Fire Stopped

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Brushfire breaks out in Palisades Highlands Monday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brushfire that...

Crime, News, Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery/Stolen Vehicle Sunset Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway, 9/27/19 sometime between 10 PM and 12...

News, Video

The 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers, Broaden kitchen Skills With Mama’s Social Kitchen: Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019

September 27, 2019

Read more
September 27, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Photos: Getty Images/Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.
Homeless, News

PPCC Supports Amicus Brief in Boise Homeless Case

September 27, 2019

Read more
September 27, 2019

Pacific Palisades Community Council joins Brentwood Community Council to asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling preventing cities from enforcing homeless...

Education, News

Tap Into Science with PS Science

September 25, 2019

Read more
September 25, 2019

PS Science Motto: See. Do. Know. By Sherry LeMire These three words sound like the countdown on a race course:...

Crime, News, Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 25, 2019

Read more
September 25, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery 15200 Earlham Street, 9/21/19 at 11:45 a.m. The suspect (identified) pushed the...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Fire, News

Firefighters Prepare for First Santa Ana Wind Event of Wildfire Season

September 24, 2019

Read more
September 24, 2019

Low humidity, gusts up to 40 mph expected By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the first Santa...

Crime, News, Video

Pali High Students Rally for Climate Change, Pali Crime Suspect at Large: Palisades News Today September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

Read more
September 23, 2019

Palisades News Today September 23, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Pali High students rally for...

Education, News

Seven Pali High Students National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

September 23, 2019

Read more
September 23, 2019

By Keldine Hull On Tuesday, September 10, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the 2020 semifinalists of the 65th...

"So what does the picture really look like in the Palisades? Even though interest rates are lower now than they were at this time last year, 16% fewer homes have been bought so far this year...In this context, if an owner really wants to sell now, it behooves them to select an agent who has actually succeeded in selling some homes in 2019." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate, Uncategorized

Noticed More Homes For Sale Now?

September 21, 2019

Read more
September 21, 2019

It’s all about price, time and perception! By Michael Edlen, Real Estate Consultant Buyers and sellers have rarely been as fixed...

News

Free Origami in Pali, Taste of the Palisades: Palisades News Westside Local Show September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

Read more
September 20, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show September 20, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Photo: Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.
Education, News, Uncategorized

Youth Climate Rally in Pali Friday

September 19, 2019

Read more
September 19, 2019

Global youth strike prior to UN Climate Summit By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, three days before the UN Climate Summit...

Homeless, News

Bonin, LAHSA to Attend Pali Homeless Task Force Meeting

September 18, 2019

Read more
September 18, 2019

September 23 7-8:30 p.m. at Palisades library By Staff Writer With the 2016 passage of Proposition HHH (to build supportive housing)...

News, Uncategorized

Actress, Palisadian Carol Lynley Passes Away

September 17, 2019

Read more
September 17, 2019

Silver screen star passes away at 77  By Keldine Hull Carol Lynley, known for her role in the Gene Hackman...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR