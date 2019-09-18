Bonin, LAHSA to Attend Pali Homeless Task Force Meeting

September 23 7-8:30 p.m. at Palisades library

With the 2016 passage of Proposition HHH (to build supportive housing) and H (to provide services), the voters of Los Angeles recognized that more must be done to address the growing number of homeless individuals on the streets. Where do plans and actions stand today?

Join the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) to hear Mike Bonin, the Westside Los Angeles City Council representative, discuss the status of the City-County strategy to reduce homelessness.

“At a time when there are so many people actively opposing solutions to homelessness, PPTFH stands out for its hard work advancing solutions that help people get out of encampments and into housing. To make a significant impact on homelessness, we need an ‘all hands on desk’ approach, and organizations like PPTFH are critical to that. As I fight for quicker and less expensive ways to house people, and as I push for measures to prevent people from falling into homelessness in the first place, PPTFH is a great partner,” Bonin said.

Heidi Martson, Chief Program Officer for Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) will also be in attendance to provide updates on implementation for planned housing and services. LAHSA partners with nonprofit agencies and the city and the county to integrate services and housing options. Outreach workers, such as those working with PPTFH, use LAHSA’s Coordinate Entry System to connect homeless individuals to services and housing.

The meeting will take place Monday, September 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Pacific Palisades Libray located at 861 Alma Real Drive.