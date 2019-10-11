Yee Haw Days returns to Pacific Palisades, Help care for sapling trees in the Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades News Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

Palisades News Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019: all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Yee Haw Days returns to Pacific Palisades
* Help care for sapling trees in the Santa Monica Mountains
Show made possible by Pekar/Ellis Real Estate (PekarEllis.com)

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Uncategorized

Announcing Palisades Reads

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Annual literary event debuts with discussion, “Save One Life, Save the World?” with author Laura Nicole Diamond and homeless advocates ...

P-53 and P-30 both were found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains after ingesting anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Two Mountain Lions Die With Rat Poison in Systems

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

5th large cats to die since July By Keldine Hull National Park Service (NPS) officials confirmed on Tuesday that two...

The Woolsey Fire burns over Malibu the evening of November 8, 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Firefighters Prepare for Santa Ana Wind Event That Could Bring Gusts up to 55 mph

October 9, 2019

Read more
October 9, 2019

SCE gives notice about power shutoff for Malibu By Sam Catanzaro In anticipation of the upcoming Santa Ana wind event,...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

October 8, 2019

Read more
October 8, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 15200 Whitfield Avenue, between 9/30/19 at 8:30 PM and 10/1/19 at 7...
News

Bobcat killed by car in Santa Monica Mountains, Criminal who threatened Pacific Palisades students still at-large: Palisades News Today October 7

October 8, 2019

Read more
October 8, 2019

Palisades News Today October 7, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes* Bobcat killed by...

Rangers on bikes and horses are now patrolling the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Hold Your Horses: Mounted Law Enforcement Coming to SM Mountains

October 7, 2019

Read more
October 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull According to the National Park Service (NPS), beginning October 1, law enforcement rangers began patrolling the Santa...

Kids at the 2018 Yee Haw Day. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Yee Haw Day at Pali Elementary

October 5, 2019

Read more
October 5, 2019

October 12 Palisades Charter Elementary  By Staff Writer Bring out the boots, hats and lassos as Yee Haw Day returns...
News, Video

Major League Taco Eating contest, “Weekend Miracles” Kidsave foster event: Palisades News Westside Today Westside Local Show October 4

October 4, 2019

Read more
October 4, 2019

Palisades News Westside Today Westside Local Show October 4 2019* Major League Taco Eating contest* “Weekend Miracles” Kidsave foster eventShow...

Bobcat B-363 who was killed by a car near Kanan Road last month. Photo: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Bobcat Killed by Car in Santa Monica Mountains

October 4, 2019

Read more
October 4, 2019

B-363 second large cat to be struck by vehicle in September  By Sam Catanzaro Another large cat in the Santa...
Crime, News

Criminal Who Threatened Pali Students At-Large

October 3, 2019

Read more
October 3, 2019

The LAPD says a suspect has allegedly slashed tires, punched a person in a vehicle, enticed young girls into his car with candy, committed elder abuse, among other crimes, near both Marquez and Palisades Charter elementary schools.

(Left to right) Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz, and Wendy Chen. Photo: Courtesy Vicente Chamber Orchestra.
News, Uncategorized

All Things Beethoven at Vicente Chamber Orchestra’s Gala Concert

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Vicente Chamber Orchestra 2nd Annual Gala Concert with star artists including Anne Akiko Meyers, Julian Schwarz and Wendy Chen By...
News, Video

Palisades community council files amicus brief in Boise homeless case, Help foster kids in the Palisades: Palisades New Today September 30

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Palisades New Today September 30 – all your local news in under 5 minutes.* Palisades community council files amicus brief...

Left: the late Arnie Wishnick and Councilmember Mike Bonin. Right: Antioch Street in Pacific Palisades.
News, Uncategorized

City Council Unanimously Approves Creation of Arnie Wishnick Way

October 1, 2019

Read more
October 1, 2019

Segment of Antioch Street to be renamed By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved renaming a...

A LAFD firefighter works to put out a brushfire in the Palisades Highlands. Photos: David Ortiz (LAFD).
Fire, News

LAFD Puts Out Palisades Highlands Fire

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Brushfire breaks out in Palisades Highlands Monday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a brushfire that broke...
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 30, 2019

Read more
September 30, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery/Stolen Vehicle Sunset Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway, 9/27/19 sometime between 10 PM and 12...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR