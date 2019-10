October 12 Palisades Charter Elementary

By Staff Writer

Bring out the boots, hats and lassos as Yee Haw Day returns to Pacific Palisades next weekend.

All are welcome to join this great annual community event taking place on campus at Pali Elementary! Food Trucks, games, crafts by Sew Chateu, music, prizes, haunted house and special performances by Fancy Feet!!

The event will take place at Palisades Charter Elementary on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 800 Via De La Paz 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.