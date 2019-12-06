Woman to receive over $10 million from Pacific Palisades beach club: Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 6, 2019

* Woman to receive over $10 million from Pacific Palisades beach club
* Theatre Palisades has a new production coming to the stage
Edify TV: The Road To Carnegie Hall

December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

5th grader Luna Kup is on her way to Carnegie Hall to sing opera, this multi talented young lady shares...

Col. Dick Littlestone and wife Doris. Photo: Courtesy Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Longtime Palisades Resident Named Veteran of the Year

December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

Col. Dick Littlestone honored for service to the country by LA City Council By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Pacific Palisades...

Westside Softball champions (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Abby Perez, Maria Salvador, Elena Martinez, Gaby Andrade, Clarissa Salvador, Maya Knauf, Melea Comay, Ella Edwards, Hailey Heirigs, Erin Boutwell. Not Pictured: Abby Agagnos, Michelle Costillo, Rachel Kalan. Photo courtesy of Leanna Einbinder.
Pali Girls’ Westside Softball Team Wins League Championship

December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019

By Staff Writer Westside Softball, an independent high-school girls softball team that includes girls from Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Culver...
Angel City Chorale’s Holiday Concert Returns

December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019

Singalong and concert December 7 and 8  By Keldine Hull With over 180 members, the Angel City Chorale (ACC), founded...
Palisades restaurant damaged by fast moving fire: Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 2, 2019

December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – December, 2, 2019 All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Palisades...
Newsom Looking Scared During Fire Season

November 30, 2019

November 30, 2019

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist At times during this fall’s still simmering fire season, rookie Gov. Gavin Newsom looked a little...
Help save the Mountain Lions: Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019

November 29, 2019

November 29, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Kitty Keck (left) and her son William (left). Photo: Courtesy Keck Family.
Pali Beach Club to Pay Woman Over $10M After Son Dies From Heat Exhaustion

November 29, 2019

November 29, 2019

Jury renders verdict to Santa Monica mother of William M. Keck III By Sam Catanzaro A Santa Monica woman will...

P-77, the two-year-old mountain lion recently discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS.
P-77 Joins Mountain Lion Family

November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019

Two-year-old mountain lion found in Santa Monica Mountains  By Keldine Hull A 17- year study of mountain lions in the...

Cars stuck in a mudslide on PCH in January 2019 following flooding. Photo: CalTrans.
Winter Storms Approaches Officials Warn Of Flooding, Open Homeless Shelters

November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019

Flooding in burn zones possible By Sam Catanzaro As a cold storm moves into Southern California, authorities are warning of...
Palisades Dr. Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using App to Get Nude Photos from a Child: Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 25, 2019

November 26, 2019

November 26, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Emmy-Winning TV Dr Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using...
Palisades Weekly Crime Update

November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Burglary500 Palisades Drive, between 11/16/19 at 6 PM and 11/17/19 at 6 PM....
Local Business Spotlight: Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning are the greenest cleaners in the world, their products are safe for kids and pets, reporter Juliet Lemar takes...
Ted Lieu Wants to Expand SM Mountains Recreation Area: Palisades Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

A sphere-shaped lecture hall would be one of the hallmarks of the 447-acre campus.Photos: Herzog & de Meuron, Courtesy the Berggruen Institute.
Billionaire Wants to Build Think Tank in High-Risk Fire Zone

November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Nicolas Berggruen’s plan for a Berggruen Institute in Brentwood raises safety questions By Sam Catanzaro Opponents of a proposal to...

