Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Palisades Crash

The intersection of Palisades Drive and Palisades Circle near where a woman crashed into a tree Friday. Photo: Google.

Car collides into tree Friday in Pacific Palisades

By Sam Catanzaro

A woman who crashed into a tree Friday in the Palisades highlands had to be air-lifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced, the second major traffic incident in Pacific Palisades this past week.

According to the LAPD’s West Traffic Division, the collision occurred on Friday, January 10 at 4:25 p.m. on Palisades Drive south of Palisades Circle.

The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was driving southbound on Palisades Drive when she lost control of her 2017 Nissan Versa and collided into a tree, the LAPD says. The 49-year-old victim was flown to UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Westwood with life-threatening injuries in critical condition.

The LAPD, who is currently investigating the incident, has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash comes just a day after a car flipped near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers State Park Road on Thursday.

At the January 9 Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting, LAPD West Traffic Division Officer Ryan Basaker addressed measures available to curb vehicle racing speeding on Sunset Boulevard and other traffic issues in the wake of a Lamobougini that recently flipped on Sunset Boulevard near Marquez Avenue.

Basaker said that speeding is an ongoing issue and advised that while the police cannot monitor streets at all times, he and other officers make an effort as frequently as possible to come out and ticket speeding drivers using radar along Sunset Boulevard.

