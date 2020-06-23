With Bars, Salons and More Reopening, COVID-19 Cases Rising

By Chad Winthrop

Bars and salons have reopened in Los Angles County as public health officials reported for the third time in a week over 2,000 daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 18 new deaths and 2,571 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 85,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,137 deaths, including 63 cases and three deaths among Pacific Palisades residents.

“We are thinking of all of the families that are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today marks the third day in a week that we have reported 2,000 or more cases of COVID-19. And while some of the increases are due to test reporting issues, it is clear that much of the increase represents more community transmission. Continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 will not be possible without a renewed commitment by all of us to take care of each other by wearing cloth face coverings, keeping our distance, and avoiding crowds.”

Under a county order, the following sectors can reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing: Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators; Personal care services including: esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops; and massage therapy; Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms

All sectors are reopening with reduced occupancy. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. Some employees may be required to wear face shields.

“It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible. Businesses should take the time to put all of the protocols in place before reopening. The directives will be available online and are contained in sector-specific protocols that inform all re-openings,” Public Health said.