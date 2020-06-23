With Bars, Salons and More Reopening, COVID-19 Cases Rising

By Chad Winthrop

Bars and salons have reopened in Los Angles County as public health officials reported for the third time in a week over 2,000 daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 18 new deaths and 2,571 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 85,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,137 deaths, including 63 cases and three deaths among Pacific Palisades residents.

“We are thinking of all of the families that are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today marks the third day in a week that we have reported 2,000 or more cases of COVID-19. And while some of the increases are due to test reporting issues, it is clear that much of the increase represents more community transmission. Continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 will not be possible without a renewed commitment by all of us to take care of each other by wearing cloth face coverings, keeping our distance, and avoiding crowds.”

Under a county order, the following sectors can reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing: Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators; Personal care services including: esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops; and massage therapy; Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms

All sectors are reopening with reduced occupancy. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. Some employees may be required to wear face shields.

“It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible. Businesses should take the time to put all of the protocols in place before reopening. The directives will be available online and are contained in sector-specific protocols that inform all re-openings,” Public Health said.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

String of Palisades Car Break-Ins: Pali Crime Update

June 23, 2020

Read more
June 23, 2020

Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore With summer underway and beaches and trails reopening, a...
News, Video

Missing women last seen in Malibu: Palisades Today – June, 22, 2020

June 23, 2020

Read more
June 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing women last seen in Malibu. * More businesses re-open in...
Homeless, News, Video

Video: Housing LA’s Homeless Under Freeway Underpasses

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020

As ordered by a federal judge, Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless individuals, especially those living under...
News, Video

Howdy’s Sonrisa cafe now open after 5 years: Palisades Today

June 19, 2020

Read more
June 19, 2020

June, 18, 2020 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Howdy’s Sonrisa cafe now open after 5...
Health, News

Newsom Orders All Californians to Wear Masks

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020

Los Angeles County reports highest daily COVID-19 Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to wear...

The Palisades Fire burns in 2019. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

PPCC Expresses Opposition to Housing Bills Citing Fire Risks

June 17, 2020

Read more
June 17, 2020

“These bills will exacerbate crowded conditions on our roads and put lives and property at risk,” says PPCC By Sam...
News, Video

$15M dollar home listed: Palisades Today – June, 15, 2020

June 16, 2020

Read more
June 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $15M dollar home listed in Palisades. * Homeless populations on the...
Crime, News

Armed Palisades Robbery, Hit and Run, Battery Arrest

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020

Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a couple who...
Health, News

Over 1,500 COVID Cases Announced as Gyms, Camps and More Reopen

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...
News, Video

July 4th house decorating competition! Palisades Today – June, 11, 2020

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wildfire risk on the rise. * July 4th house decorating competition!...

Santa Ynez Trail. Photo: LA County.
News

LAFD Perform Aerial Rescue of Hiker in Pacific Palisades

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

By Staff Writer A hiker was hoisted to safety by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) in Pacific Palisades. According...

A brush fire burns in the Sepulveda Pass near Bel Air Wednesday morning. Photos: Henry Chavez (LAFD).
Fire, News

Bel Air Wildfire Fully Contained

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020

50-acre fire contained, no visible flames remain By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire fire that broke out...

The Sepulveda Fire burns Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Brush Fire Burning in Bel Air

June 10, 2020

Read more
June 10, 2020

Updated 11 a.m. Wednesday Sepulveda Fire at 25 percent containment By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire that erupted off the...
News, Video

Santa Monica businesses rebuild after looting spree.

June 9, 2020

Read more
June 9, 2020

Santa Monica’s Avocafe rebuilds after the city was struck by looting and vandalism on Sunday, this video brought to you...
News, Video

Canyon Charter getting an upgrade: Palisades Today – June, 8, 2020

June 9, 2020

Read more
June 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Canyon Charter getting an upgrade. * The National Guard leaves Los...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

digital

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR