Winter Storms Approaches Officials Warn Of Flooding, Open Homeless Shelters

Cars stuck in a mudslide on PCH in January 2019 following flooding. Photo: CalTrans.

Flooding in burn zones possible

By Sam Catanzaro

As a cold storm moves into Southern California, authorities are warning of dangerous road conditions and potential flooding in recent burns zones as LA officials open winter shelters for homeless individuals.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the cold winter storm is expected to arrive in Southern California late Tuesday night-early Wednesday and continue throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

Regionally, the NWS is warning of significant holiday travel delays due to road closures, including major snow impacts likely for I-5 near the Grapevine and roadway flooding at lower elevations.

Locally, the NWS says there may be flash flooding and debris flow concerns in recent burn areas such as in the Palisades Highlands where the Palisades Fire occurred last month.

The storm, which is expected to bring wind gusts as high as 60 mph in the mountains, has prompted Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to open up some emergency shelters ahead of schedule as the rain threatened to drench individuals living on the streets. According to LAHSA, seven shelters will open in the next few days providing 271 beds and more shelters are expected to open throughout December to bring the total number of beds to 1,232.

“With serious winter weather impacting our community ahead of the launch date of the Winter Shelter Program, LAHSA, the City of Los Angeles, and the County of Los Angeles saw it was necessary to open these shelters immediately to help as many of our most vulnerable residents as possible,” said Peter Lynn, Executive Director at LAHSA.

The Winter Shelter Program consists of several temporary emergency shelters that provide a warm place to sleep, food, and access to supportive services and housing assistance to our homeless neighbors.

List of winter shelters open in Los Angeles

Weingart: 566 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 32 beds
Salvation Army (TAY): 5941 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 30 beds
Bryant Temple AME : 2514 W. Vernon Ave., Los Angeles, 40 beds
Home At Last: 5171 S. Vermont St., Los Angeles, 49 beds
Home At Last: 5100 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, 12 beds
Home At Last: 2108 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, 48 beds
Home At Last: 5500 S. Hoover Ave., Los Angeles, 60 beds

in Homeless, News
Related Posts
Crime, News, Video

Palisades Dr. Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using App to Get Nude Photos from a Child: Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 25, 2019

November 26, 2019

Read more
November 26, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Emmy-Winning TV Dr Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Burglary500 Palisades Drive, between 11/16/19 at 6 PM and 11/17/19 at 6 PM....
News, Video

Ted Lieu Wants to Expand SM Mountains Recreation Area: Palisades Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

A sphere-shaped lecture hall would be one of the hallmarks of the 447-acre campus.Photos: Herzog & de Meuron, Courtesy the Berggruen Institute.
News, Real Estate

Billionaire Wants to Build Think Tank in High-Risk Fire Zone

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Nicolas Berggruen’s plan for a Berggruen Institute in Brentwood raises safety questions By Sam Catanzaro Opponents of a proposal to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Elevated Levels of Bacteria in Ocean Following First Significant Rainfall

November 21, 2019

Read more
November 21, 2019

What to know about water quality after rain  By Staff Writer With the first significant rainfall of the season in...

Tiger Woods in action at the 2018 Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Sports

Tiger Woods to Play at Genesis Invitational at the Riviera

November 20, 2019

Read more
November 20, 2019

Palisades tournament elevated from open to invitational By Chad Winthrop 15-time major champion Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play...

Firefighters survey damage during the Woolsey Fire. Photo: Douglas Morrison/LA County Fire Department.
Fire, News

Second Phase of Woolsey Fire Recovery Begins

November 19, 2019

Read more
November 19, 2019

By Keldine Hull One year after the Woolsey Fire burned almost 100,000 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains,...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

November 18, 2019

Read more
November 18, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 1000 Chautauqua Boulevard, 11/16/19 between 2 AM and 10 AM. The...
Fire, News, Video

Topanga Brush Fire Contained, Palisades’ Burrito Project Gives Back Over the Holidays: Palisades Westside Local Show November 18, 2019

November 18, 2019

Read more
November 18, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 18, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...
News, Video

PPCC discuss policies for protecting Palisades trees: Palisades Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Dr. Bruce M. Hensel, the former KNBC medical correspondent, who has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Dr. Bruce Hensel, Former NBC 4 Reporter, Arrested at Palisades Home After Asking Minor for Sexually Explicit Pictures

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Longtime medical correspondent arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...
News, Video

Important Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting, National Take a Hike Day: Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show tNovember 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

Elementary students learning science, competition and teamwork  By Chad Winthrop A robotics team of elementary school students in Pacific Palisades...

A California red-legged frog in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: National Parks Service.
News

Dozens of Endangered Frogs Found in SM Mountains

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Red-legged frogs coming back after Woolsey Fire By Keldine Hull Nearly 30 adult California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonil) have been...

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR