Winter Storms Approaches Officials Warn Of Flooding, Open Homeless Shelters

Flooding in burn zones possible

By Sam Catanzaro

As a cold storm moves into Southern California, authorities are warning of dangerous road conditions and potential flooding in recent burns zones as LA officials open winter shelters for homeless individuals.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the cold winter storm is expected to arrive in Southern California late Tuesday night-early Wednesday and continue throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

Regionally, the NWS is warning of significant holiday travel delays due to road closures, including major snow impacts likely for I-5 near the Grapevine and roadway flooding at lower elevations.

Locally, the NWS says there may be flash flooding and debris flow concerns in recent burn areas such as in the Palisades Highlands where the Palisades Fire occurred last month.

The storm, which is expected to bring wind gusts as high as 60 mph in the mountains, has prompted Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to open up some emergency shelters ahead of schedule as the rain threatened to drench individuals living on the streets. According to LAHSA, seven shelters will open in the next few days providing 271 beds and more shelters are expected to open throughout December to bring the total number of beds to 1,232.

“With serious winter weather impacting our community ahead of the launch date of the Winter Shelter Program, LAHSA, the City of Los Angeles, and the County of Los Angeles saw it was necessary to open these shelters immediately to help as many of our most vulnerable residents as possible,” said Peter Lynn, Executive Director at LAHSA.

The Winter Shelter Program consists of several temporary emergency shelters that provide a warm place to sleep, food, and access to supportive services and housing assistance to our homeless neighbors.

List of winter shelters open in Los Angeles

Weingart: 566 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 32 beds

Salvation Army (TAY): 5941 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 30 beds

Bryant Temple AME : 2514 W. Vernon Ave., Los Angeles, 40 beds

Home At Last: 5171 S. Vermont St., Los Angeles, 49 beds

Home At Last: 5100 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, 12 beds

Home At Last: 2108 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, 48 beds

Home At Last: 5500 S. Hoover Ave., Los Angeles, 60 beds