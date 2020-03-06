Who Are Your Favorite Pacific Palisades Teachers?

Palisades-Brentwood schools planning Teacher of the Year Award celebration

By Toi Creel

A new Teacher of the Year Award celebration is coming to the Palisades-Brentwood area.

The celebration for the 2019-2020 school year is being planned by Allison Holdorff Polhill, Chief Advisor & District Director for Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) District 4 on behalf of Board Member Nick Melvoin.

Organizers say back in 2017 when Melvoin first took office, they went to an award show highlighting teachers from Westchester and Venice and wanted to bring it to the Palisades.

“Our community just wasn’t doing that,” Polhill said, adding Melvoin wanted to duplicate the awards ceremony through district four.

So who exactly can be nominated? Teachers from public and private schools in the area all the way from elementary up until high school, says Polhill.

The committee sent out letters to each principal in the Palisades-Brentwood area. Based on a list of criteria such as diversity in teaching, innovation, art, technology and interesting ways to engage students, principals can select a teacher from their school.

Organizers plan for the celebration to take place May 20th and are currently looking for sponsors. For more information contact allison.holdorff@lausd.net.