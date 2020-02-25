Westside Wellness: Need a Podiatrist?

Dr. Steven L. Rosenberg treating foot injuries with traditional, regenerative and homeopathic medicine. 

By Staff Writer

If you suffer from persistent foot problems, look no further than Steven L. Rosenberg DPM a Santa Monica-based podiatrist who helps patients resolve foot injuries with a combination of traditional, regenerative and homeopathic medicine. 

“I enjoy working in Santa Monica and the Westside because my patients are open to alternative medicine which I perform as well as traditional medicine. I blend traditional medicine with homeopathic and regenerative medicine to give my patients the best opportunity to resolve their foot problems,” Dr. Rosenberg said. 

For the past 38 years, Dr. Rosenberg has been practicing out of the same office on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica treating a wide range of foot injuries. 

Steven L. Rosenberg DPM

“I specialize in pain management using homeopathic therapeutic treatments, electrical current therapy and custom made orthotics for such problems as ankle sprains, tendinitis, nerve problems, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and many other soft tissue injuries to the foot and ankle,” Dr. Rosenberg said. “I treat patients of all ages from infants to adults. I do perform in-office surgery for ingrown toenail problems. I also treat plantar warts along with many more common foot problems in my practice such as painful corns, callouses, pain on the ball of the foot and neuromas. There is no problem that is too big or too small that I will not try and help my patients resolve.” 

Dr. Rosenberg also utilizes a cold, non-invasive laser to treat all types of soft-tissue injuries from shin splints, tendonitis, foot fractures, heel pain, plantar fasciitis and other sport and activity-related injuries. 

In the late 1980s, Dr. Rosenberg invented a product called Instant Arches®, a simple device that fits into shoes directly on the arch giving patients support and comfort by taking pressure away from the ball of the feet. Since their invention, Instant Arches® have been used by countless of individuals in everything from fashion footwear, sportswear, sandals and flip-flops. 

“I developed my arch product Instant Arches® in the late 1980s out of necessity because my patients wanted an arch support for all their footwear that was not too bulky or too hard and fit in their fashion footwear, athletic footwear, casual footwear, sandals of all types and flip flops. By using a combination of custom orthotics and Instant Arches®, I have the ability to support all my patients’ footwear, which helps resolve their foot problems,” Dr. Rosenberg said. 

After nearly four decades of treating patients, Dr. Rosenberg continues to evolve his practice with innovative ways to treat many conditions previously believed to be untreatable. He is now offering injectable regenerative therapy, treating issues such as plantar fasciitis, foot fractures and other hard to treat soft tissue and bone injuries to the foot. 

For more information about Steven L. Rosenberg DPM, call (310) 828-3336, log onto www.rosenbergstevendpm.com, or visit his office at 2901 Wilshire Blvd. # 110 Santa Monica, CA 90403. For more on Instant Arches Foot Products Inc®, visit www.instantarches.com.

