Volunteer for the Palisades Homeless Count

By Chad Winthrop

The Palisades homeless count is coming up and the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is looking for volunteers to aid in this annual survey.

The count takes place across the nation every year in January. In Los Angeles, it is under the auspices of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). The Palisades count, organized by the PPTFH, will take place at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at the gymnasium at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 880 Toyopa Drive, PP.

“You can make a positive impact on the lives of homeless people by volunteering your time and service to help with the Count. Your contribution goes well beyond your donated time. HUD and other agencies will better understand the situation by knowing who are homeless and where they live, providing awareness to their needs and hopefully for needed resources,” PPTFH wrote in their January newsletter.

After registration on the evening of the Count, volunteers will receive in-depth training and will be asked to sign a release.

According to PPTFH, volunteering will take around three hours.

Register for the count HERE