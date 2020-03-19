Video: Looking for a Forever Friend?

Looking for a forever friend? West LA animal shelter has some of the most adoptable dogs on the westside, some even get 6 weeks of free training with adoption! In this video brought to you by Door To Door Cleaners – Los Angeles, CA —– Anyone looking to adopt can still browse available pets on the L.A. Animal Services website. If a particular one catches your eye, call 888-452-7381 to get more information and list yourself as an interested party. You can meet the animal and make a decision once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

in News, Video
