Victim Dragged to Ground in Attempted Purse Robbery

Palisades weekly crime update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Recent Pacific Palisades crimes include an attempted robbery in which a man approached a victim, grabbed their purse and dragged them to the ground.

Robbery

15300 Antioch Street, 2/5/20 at 7 PM. The suspect (male white, 5’10”) entered victim’s business, pointed a handgun at store employee, and demanded the employee open business safe. The suspect took victim’s money and fled.

15400 Sunset Boulevard, 2/4/20 at 7:20 PM. The suspect (male white, 6′ 140 lb, 20 years, with a beard) approached victim from behind and grabbed victim’s purse. The suspect dragged victim to the ground but was unable to get the purse. The suspect then fled the area.

Burglary

400 Alma Real Drive, btwn 2/4/20 at 6 AM and 2/8/20 at 8 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and ransacked all bedrooms. No property was listed as missing.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

500 Los Liones Drive, 2/5/20 btwn 10:10 AM and 12:15 AM. The suspect punched out the door lock of victim’s vehicle to enter and took a driver license.

800 Muskingum Avenue, btwn 2/6/20 at 11 PM and 2/7/20 at 10:27 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a computer and sunglasses.

Temescal Canyon Road/Bowdoin Street, 2/8/20 btwn 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse and money.

16800 Livorno Dr, btwn 2/8/20 at 4 PM and 2/9/20 at 9:25 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses and boxes.

Theft

16300 Pacific Coast Highway, 2/7/20 at 9:30 AM. The suspects tricked victim into thinking they were employees for “Stubhub” after victim mistakenly call the suspect’s phone number. The suspect then tricked victim into paying for event tickets with ebay gift cards.