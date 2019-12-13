All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Underground power lines to prevent wildfires?
* Holiday “Ho! Ho! Ho!” community event is coming to the Palisades
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning
Underground power lines to prevent wildfires? Holiday Ho! Ho! Ho!: Palisades Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019
All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
Westside Softball champions (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Abby Perez, Maria Salvador, Elena Martinez, Gaby Andrade, Clarissa Salvador, Maya Knauf, Melea Comay, Ella Edwards, Hailey Heirigs, Erin Boutwell. Not Pictured: Abby Agagnos, Michelle Costillo, Rachel Kalan. Photo courtesy of Leanna Einbinder.