Two Big Blue Bus Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Big Blue Bus (Facebook).

By Sam Catanzaro

Two Big Blue Bus drivers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Monica bus agency announced Tuesday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Big Blue Bus (BBB) confirmed that two Motor Coach Operators reported that they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on March 29.

According to BBB, both operators’ last day of work was Friday, March 20 and both are recovering under quarantine.

Buses operated by both of these individuals were “thoroughly disinfected and cleaned” before the vehicles were reassigned the next day, BBB says.

According to BBB, colleagues who may have been in contact with the drivers within the past 14 days have been notified and are now self-monitoring their health as guided by public health officials.

Any customers riding Rapid 12 (Westwood Blvd.), Route 7 (Pico Blvd.) or Route 8 (Ocean Park-UCLA Westwood) on Friday, March 20 should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, according to BBB.

Under measures implemented March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, riders must board and exit through the rear door only, except those with a mobility device and fares are not currently being collected.

“As part of this measure, Big Blue Bus Operators have a designated physical distancing area that helps maintain a safe distance between drivers and customers,” BB said. “On board our fleet of 195 buses, Big Blue Bus has implemented additional daily cleaning and sanitizing efforts.”

Components treated with the disinfectant are stanchions, nylon straps, rails, operator areas, front and rear doors, seat frames, chime cords and other areas frequently touched by people.

BBB says operators also have also been provided gloves and hand sanitizer as an added prevention measure.

In addition, BBB noted in the statement that use of public transit should be limited to only essential travel.

“We encourage customers to avoid non-essential travel, limiting trips on public transit to work, medical care, pharmacy, grocery stores, and to provide care for family members,” BBB said.

Related Posts
Pacific Palisades Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
News

Images of Crowded Los Angeles Farmers Markets Prompts Closures

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...

Photo: Google.
News, Uncategorized

Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested...

Photo: LA County.
News

County Shuts Down Beaches

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

County orders all beaches, trailheads to close By Sam Catanzaro County officials have closed beaches to help slow the spread...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Data: LA County Department of Public Health.
Health, News

County: Be Prepared to Isolate, Quarantine

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

LA County COVID-19 cases over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro The director of public health for Los Angeles County is advising...
News, Video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...
News

Garcetti Orders City Recreation, Beach Parking to Close

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro Following a weekend that saw a large number of park...
News, Video

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Thousands of Shelter Beds for Homeless Individuals Amid COVID-19

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flikr.
Health, News

First Palisades COVID-19 Cases as Garcetti Orders Residents to Stay at Home

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

Multiple Pacific Palisades cases confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As the first cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Video: Looking for a Forever Friend?

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Looking for a forever friend? West LA animal shelter has some of the most adoptable dogs on the westside, some...
News, Video

Edify TV: Staying Fit During COVID-19 Outbreak

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

How are Westsiders staying in shape while gyms and fitness studios are closed? Find out some tips for getting in...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Sam Catanzaro.
Health, News

Microloans for Small Businesses as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed on Westside By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
News, Video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...
Crime, News

Catalytic Converter Theft Up: Palisades Crime Update

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was the theft of a resident’s catalytic convertor, a crime that has been on the...

