Trails, Some Businesses Set to Open

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses and recreation facilities, starting as early as Friday while hinting that beaches will also be accessible soon. 

On Wednesday the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health) issued a five-stage roadmap to recovery roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. 

LA County is currently in stage one of the Safer at Home recovery stage. However, the County anticipates beginning stage two as soon as Friday, May 8 by allowing florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup. Car dealerships, golf courses and trails can also open with appropriate safeguards in place. 

“Physical distancing and infection control protocols must be adhered to and cloth facing coverings must be worn,” LA County said. 

Later next week additional restrictions will be lifted to include many retailers, manufacturers, and other recreational facilities, the county says. 

According to Public Health, the next three stages include the potential opening in phases of higher-risk businesses like movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed by conventions and spectator events, to finally normal operations. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to.

“Until final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future,” Public Health said Wednesday. 

The County did not mention specifically when beaches would open, but Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the beaches will open “at some point in the very near future”, describing the reopening as “slow”. The Daily Breeze has reported that beaches will open in four stages. Learn more in the video above. 

As of Wednesday Public Health has identified 28,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, including 38 in Pacific Palisades, and a total of 1,367 deaths.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Palisades Homeless Shelter Update

May 5, 2020

Read more
May 5, 2020

Proposed emergency shelter in Pacific Palisades still inactive By Sam Catanzaro A proposed emergency homeless shelter in Pacific Palisades remains...

Brentwood School. Photo: Facebook.
Education, News

Elite Brentwood School Receives Small Business Loan

May 5, 2020

Read more
May 5, 2020

Update: Brentwood School has informed us that the school has returned the load. See the statement below explaining the decision....

Paul Revere Middle School. Photo: Google.
Education, News

LAUSD Announces Date for 2021 School Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Stolen Vehicle 1000 Via De LA Paz, btwn 4/25/20 at 9 PM and 4/26/20 at 11:30 AM. The suspect took...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
News, Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...
News

Coronavirus Testing Now Available to All LA Residents

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19...
News

Newsom: Only OC Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Will Rogers beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
News

Gavin Newsom to Close All California Beaches

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

UPDATE: https://www.palisadesnews.com/newsom-only-oc-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...
News

Getty Creates $10M Fund to Support Local Art

April 28, 2020

Read more
April 28, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The Getty Center and Getty Villa, both currently are closed to the public, has created a $10...
Homeless, News

Venice Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Homeless Individuals

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Trying to Set Fire at Pali Business: Crime Update

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a man who arrested for arson...

Photo: LA County.  
Health, News

Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in County

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

With Ventura and OC Beaches Open, LA County Tells Residents Stay Home

April 24, 2020

Read more
April 24, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR