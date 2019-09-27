Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* The 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers
* Broaden kitchen skills with Mama’s Social Kitchen
Show made possible by Pekar Ellis Real Estate (PekarEllis.com)
The 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers, Broaden kitchen Skills With Mama’s Social Kitchen: Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019
Palisades News Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
"So what does the picture really look like in the Palisades? Even though interest rates are lower now than they were at this time last year, 16% fewer homes have been bought so far this year...In this context, if an owner really wants to sell now, it behooves them to select an agent who has actually succeeded in selling some homes in 2019." Photo: Getty Images.