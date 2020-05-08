Teenager Arrested for DUI: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes is a teenager involved in a DUI crash and a string of car break-ins at a popular hiking destination.

Burglary

800 Swarthmore, 4/29/20 5:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s business and took iPads.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Los Liones/Tramonto, 4/26/20 between 3:15 PM and 5:40 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a wallet.

Los Liones, 4/28/20 between 4:30 PM and 6 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money, a camera, and phone.

Los Liones, 4/26/20 between 4:30 PM and 6 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, air buds, and hydro flask.

DUI

17400 Revello, 5/3/20 at 10:14 AM. A 19-year-old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.