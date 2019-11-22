Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Will Santa Monica Mountain recreation area be expanding?
* Where can you enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to cook?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Campbell Wellman Properties
Ted Lieu Wants to Expand SM Mountains Recreation Area: Palisades Westside Local Show November 22, 2019
Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.