Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes into Palisades Fire Station Door

Garage door damaged Wednesday night

By Sam Catanzaro

Authorities are looking for a suspected drunk driver who crashed into the garage door of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Pacific Palisades station Wednesday night.

As reported by CBS 2, the driver smashed into the garage door of LAFD Station 69 on Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades Wednesday night before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitness say the vehicle was a white Ford Ranger and that the driver headed toward PCH after crashing into the door.

No firefighters or personnel were injured in the crash.