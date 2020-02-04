Strong Winds Cause Pacific Palisades Power Outages

By Sam Catanzaro

Hundreds of Pacific Palisades residents were left without power Monday morning after high winds trigged 15 power outages across Los Angeles and with 25 miles per hour gusts expected through Tuesday, power crews remain ready to respond to more downed poles.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), 302 Pacific Palisades customers experienced power outages Monday morning. Overall, 6,800 LADWP customers were left without power Monday due to a series of 15 outages.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) anticipates high winds to continue through Tuesday with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Due to the high winds, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is warning residents to be aware and report any downed power lines. On October 28, it was a downed power line that led to the Getty Fire burning 745 acres and forcing widespread evacuations for Pacific Palisades and Brentwood residents.

According to the LAFD, residents should call 911 to report a downed power line.