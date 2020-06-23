String of Palisades Car Break-Ins: Pali Crime Update

Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

With summer underway and beaches and trails reopening, a string of cars have been broken into in Pacific Palisades near popular beach and hiking destinations.

Stolen Vehicle

600 San Lorenzo, between 6/13/20 at 5:30 PM and 6/14/20 at 9:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

400 El Medio, between 6/15/20 at 5 PM and 6/16/20 at 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and then ransacked the vehicle.

Sunset/El Medio, 5/23/20 between 9:45 AM and 12 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, laptop computer, and camera.

Entrada/Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/19/20 between 4:40 PM and 6:20 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer and game system.

400 Los Liones, between 10:30 AM and 11:10 AM. The suspect pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took tools.

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/13/20 between 9:30 AM and 11 AM. The suspect used a “hide a key” to enter victim’s vehicle and took a drivers license. RD 861