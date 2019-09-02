String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Weekly Update

Burglary
100 Mabery Road, 8/26/19 at 9 PM. A 25 year old male was arrested for burglary after entering victim’s home and activating the home alarm system.
RD 824
1200 Villa Woods Drive, between 8/21/19 at 10 AM and 8/28/19 at 5 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked second story window and took jewelry and money.
RD 802
Burglary/Theft from Vehicle
Temescal Canyon Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard, 8/25/19 between 10:40 AM and 11:15 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a fanny pack and money.
RD 802
Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset Boulevard, 8/24/19 between 9:10 AM and 10:30 AM. The suspect broke a lock box on victim’s vehicle and took cell phones and a wallet.
RD 821
Will Rogers State Park Road/Villa Grove Drive, 8/4/19 between 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer, iPad, and money.
RD 802
15600 Sunset Boulevard, 8/25/19 between 12:15 PM and 1:45 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a driver’s license and epi pen.
RD 811
Temescal Canyon Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard, 8/24/19 between 8 AM and 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, cell phone, and wallet.
RD 822
400 Los Liones, 8/31/19 between 3 PM and 4:15 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took backpack, wallet, and keys.
RD 811
Theft
14800 Pacific Coast Highway, 8/26/19 at 5:05 PM. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’2 120 lb, 19 years, #2 female Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’4 120 lb, 19 years) entered victim’s business. Suspect #1 distracted store clerk while suspect #2 took beers and exited the location without paying. The suspects fled the area in a gold 4 door vehicle.
RD 824
1000 Hartzell Street, between 8/29/19 at 10:30 PM and 8/30/19 at 7 AM. The suspect took a pedal car from victim’s front porch.
RD 802
16100 Sunset Boulevard, 8/30/19 at 7 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair, 5’11” 150 lb, 30 years) removed copper pipes from victim’s apartment carport.
RD 811
Criminal Threats
Temescal Canyon Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard, 8/26/19 at 9:15 AM. A 16 year old female was arrested for a criminal threat she made on 8/21/19.
RD 822