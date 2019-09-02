String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Weekly Update

Burglary

100 Mabery Road, 8/26/19 at 9 PM. A 25 year old male was arrested for burglary after entering victim’s home and activating the home alarm system.

RD 824

1200 Villa Woods Drive, between 8/21/19 at 10 AM and 8/28/19 at 5 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked second story window and took jewelry and money.

RD 802

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Temescal Canyon Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard, 8/25/19 between 10:40 AM and 11:15 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a fanny pack and money.

RD 802

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset Boulevard, 8/24/19 between 9:10 AM and 10:30 AM. The suspect broke a lock box on victim’s vehicle and took cell phones and a wallet.

RD 821

Will Rogers State Park Road/Villa Grove Drive, 8/4/19 between 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer, iPad, and money.

RD 802

15600 Sunset Boulevard, 8/25/19 between 12:15 PM and 1:45 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a driver’s license and epi pen.

RD 811

Temescal Canyon Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard, 8/24/19 between 8 AM and 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, cell phone, and wallet.

RD 822

400 Los Liones, 8/31/19 between 3 PM and 4:15 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took backpack, wallet, and keys.

RD 811

Theft

14800 Pacific Coast Highway, 8/26/19 at 5:05 PM. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’2 120 lb, 19 years, #2 female Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’4 120 lb, 19 years) entered victim’s business. Suspect #1 distracted store clerk while suspect #2 took beers and exited the location without paying. The suspects fled the area in a gold 4 door vehicle.

RD 824

1000 Hartzell Street, between 8/29/19 at 10:30 PM and 8/30/19 at 7 AM. The suspect took a pedal car from victim’s front porch.

RD 802

16100 Sunset Boulevard, 8/30/19 at 7 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair, 5’11” 150 lb, 30 years) removed copper pipes from victim’s apartment carport.

RD 811

Criminal Threats

Temescal Canyon Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard, 8/26/19 at 9:15 AM. A 16 year old female was arrested for a criminal threat she made on 8/21/19.

RD 822

News, Video

Palisades News TGIF Show August 30

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2019

Palisades News TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*Palisades Women’s Club evening...

A brush fire breaks out in Malibu Friday. Photo: Lost Hills Sheriff Department.
Fire, News

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Malibu

August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019

Sweetwater Fire erupts near Surfrider Beach By Sam Catanzaro Over 200 firefighters have made quick work containing a 40-acre brush...

Clockwise from top left: Abby Bergman approaching the north shore of Lake Tahoe, Bergman at the conclusion of her Catalina Channel Swim, Bergman approaching Anacapa Island. Photos: Natalie Bergman.
News, Sports

Local Swimmer Completes CA Triple Crown

August 28, 2019

August 28, 2019

Abby Bergman swims Catalina Channel, Santa Barbara Channel,  Lake Tahoe By Chad Winthrop The California Triple Crown of marathon swimming...

Crime, News

Man Brandishes Knife, Spear Gun Stolen Car: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 27, 2019

August 27, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 1200 Rimmer Avenue, between 8/19/19 at 10 PM and 8/20/19 at...

News, Video

Saving Mountain Lions With World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing, Emergency Cell Service for Mandeville Canyon: Palisades News Today August 26

August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019

Palisades News Today August 26, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes. * Saving mountain lions with world’s...

Surfline.com camera footage shows two sharks breaching near Sunset spot in Pacific Palisades this summer.
News, Uncategorized

Great White Shark Breachings at Popular Palisades Surf Spot

August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019

Juvenile great white sharks in Santa Monica Bay By Keldine Hull While shark attacks in California are rare, breachings, particularly...

Lime Scooters on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. According to a recent study, e-scooters may not be as environmentally friendly as they seem. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Uncategorized

E-Scooters Not as Green as They Seem?

August 23, 2019

August 23, 2019

Recent study complicates understanding of e-scooters’ environmental impact. By Kai McNamee After taking Santa Monica and Los Angeles by storm,...

The design concept of wildlife crossing at Liberty Canyon and 101 Freeway. Photo: Save Our Cougars.
News

World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Slated for SM Mountains

August 22, 2019

August 22, 2019

$87 million project aimed at saving mountain lions By Keldine Hull  An $87 million wildlife crossing, mostly funded by private...

News, Video

Edify TV: Coral Trees and Gophers

August 21, 2019

August 21, 2019

Brentwood’s coral trees are in trouble and gophers may be to blame. Learn more about the uncertain future of these...

On August 14, a man threw a soda can at a cashier of State Beach Liquor Store on Pacific Coast Highway. Photos: Getty Images/Google.
Crime, News

Man Throws Soda Can at Cashier’s Head: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 21, 2019

August 21, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Assault with a Deadly Weapon State Beach Liquor Store, 14800 block of Pacific...

Fire, News, Uncategorized

Monitoring Key Indicators for Fire Threat in the Santa Monica Mountains

August 20, 2019

August 20, 2019

City of Malibu Monitoring Key Indicators for Fire Threat in the Santa Monica Mountains By Staff Writer As part of...

News, Video

Palisades Highlands Brush Fire, Sharks Sightings at Palisades Surf Spot: Palisades News This Week August 19

August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019

Palisades News This Week August 19 • LAFD makes quick work of Palisades Highlands fire • Sharks sightings at Palisades surf spotShow...

Legado Companies crews bulldoze sand dunes in Playa Del Rey. Photo: Courtesy Mike Bonin.
News

Coastal Commission Issues Cease and Desist to Developer who Bulldozed Ecologically–Sensitive Dunes

August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019

Ecologically–sensitive dunes graded by Legado Companies By Sam Catanzaro The California Coastal Commission (CCC) is taking swift and forceful action after...

News, Real Estate

‘On’ the Market Versus ‘In’ the Market

August 17, 2019

August 17, 2019

By Michael Edlen, Real Estate Consultant I have recently been asked about the increase in open houses and whether this is...

Recently released data show that the number of individuals sleeping in their cars has increased drastically in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Homelessness Down, Car Dwelling Up in Palisades

August 15, 2019

August 15, 2019

Number of people sleeping in cars has increased drastically in Pacific Palisades.  By Sam Catanzaro While homeless levels across Los...

