Spree of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

In a period of a little over 24 hours, four vehicles were stolen parked in Pacific Palisades. Learn more in the latest crime update.

Stolen Vehicle

Samoa Way, btwn 7/3/20 at 8:30 PM and 7/4/20 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

200 Tranquillo, btwn 7/3/20 at 10:30 PM and 7/4/20 at 4 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Embury/Bashford, 7/6/20 btwn 6:20 PM and 8:20 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

400 Beirut, btwn 7/7/20 at b10:30 PM and 7/8/20 at 10 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

600 Via De La Paz, btwn 7/7/20 7:30 PM and 7/8/20 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

15200 Earlham, btwn 7/7/20 at 8 PM and 7/8/20 at 11 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

300 Amalfi, 7/5/20 at 3:25 AM. The suspects (#1-2 male, 5’7″, slight weight) smashed a sliding glass door to enter victim’s home. The suspect’s fled the area in a white 4 door Toyota Camery after the victim screamed at them.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

900 Hartzell, btwn 7/9/20 at 10 PM and 7/10/20 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses, tools and a flashlight.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 7/10/20 at 10:16 AM. The suspect (male white, 5’11” 200 lb, 35/40 years) entered victim’s vehicle using a key placed on the vehicle tire. The suspect took a phone, wallet, and watch then fled the area in a black/blue BMW X7.

17900 Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/10/20 at 8 PM. The suspect (male, brown hair brown eyes, 5’8″ 150 lb, 17/20 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet.

15300 Earlham, btwn 6/7/20 at 5 PM and 6/8/20 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took golf clubs.

1000 Spezia, 7/17/20 at 9:58 AM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’6″/5’7″ 170 lb, 20/30 years, #2 NFD) entered victim’s vehicle, took tools, and fled in a maroon Lincoln Navigator.

Theft

17400 Revello Dr, btwn 7/3/20 at 1 PM and 7/6/20 at 1:30 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic) took packages from victim’s front porch.

400 Beirut, 7/8/20 at 12:50 AM. The suspect (male white, 5’8″ 150/170 lb, 20/25 years) took victim’s bicycle from the driveway.

17300 Sunset, 7/10/20 at 6:30 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’7″ 160 lb, 75 years) entered victim’s business, took food, and left without paying.

600 Alma Real, 6/11/20 btwn 1 PM and 5 PM. The suspect (possibly hired workers) took victim’s watch and wallet.

Under the Influence of Narcotics

Pacific Coast Hwy/Beach House Way, 7/5/20 at 5:15 PM. A 23 year old male was arrested for being under the influence of narcotics after being investigated for a assault with a deadly weapon incident.

Trespassing

16100 Alcima, 7/7/20 at 11:30 AM. A 30 year old male was arrested for trespassing after entering and refusing to leave victim’s property. RD 811