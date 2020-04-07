‘Skip Shopping’ County Health Director Advises

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether”

By Sam Catanzaro

County health officials are urging residents to stay home, including for groceries and medication, as Los Angeles enters a “critical week” in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

At a press conference Monday afternoon, county health officials told residents that they should try to not leave their homes this week, even for groceries and medication. Instead, residents are encouraged to use delivery services to get goods.

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether,” said Los Angels County Department of Public Health (Public Health) Director Barbara Ferrer.

According to Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of LA County Health Services, this will be “a critical week in helping to understand what the curve and the trajectory of this pandemic will be.”

To date, Public Health has identified 6,360 cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, including 147 deaths. As of Monday, 1,366 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21 percent of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

According to Public Health, as of Monday, there are 26 cases in Pacific Palisades.

“We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages, and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions. As we expect to see a significant increase in cases over the next few weeks, we are asking that everyone avoid leaving their homes for anything except the most urgent matters. And when you do leave, please make sure to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering if you will be around others, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from everyone else, and frequently wash your hands. If you are ill, please self-isolate and if you are a close contact of someone who is positive or presumed to be positive for COVID-19, please self-quarantine for 14 days,” Ferrer said.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Kai McNamee.
News

Bird Fires 400 Workers in Single Video Call

April 7, 2020

Read more
April 7, 2020

Scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Recently Bird laid off over...
News

PPCC Raises Questions About Pali Homeless Shelter

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) on a proposed emergency homeless shelter slated...

The Palisades Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
News

Pali Farmers Market Update

April 3, 2020

Read more
April 3, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! Many farmers markets on...
News, Video

Edify TV: The Westside Without Us

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

In normal times, traffic and crowds are a constant on the Westside but stay at home orders have changed all...

Photo: Big Blue Bus (Facebook).
News

Two Big Blue Bus Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Two Big Blue Bus drivers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Monica bus...

Pacific Palisades Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
News

Images of Crowded Los Angeles Farmers Markets Prompts Closures

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...

Photo: Google.
News, Uncategorized

Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested...

Photo: LA County.
News

County Shuts Down Beaches

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

County orders all beaches, trailheads to close By Sam Catanzaro County officials have closed beaches to help slow the spread...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Data: LA County Department of Public Health.
Health, News

County: Be Prepared to Isolate, Quarantine

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

LA County COVID-19 cases over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro The director of public health for Los Angeles County is advising...
News, Video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...
News

Garcetti Orders City Recreation, Beach Parking to Close

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro Following a weekend that saw a large number of park...
News, Video

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Thousands of Shelter Beds for Homeless Individuals Amid COVID-19

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flikr.
Health, News

First Palisades COVID-19 Cases as Garcetti Orders Residents to Stay at Home

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

Multiple Pacific Palisades cases confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As the first cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Pacific Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR