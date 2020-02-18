Sheriff Searching for Missing Malibu Woman With Bipolar Disorder

LASD asking public for help locating Julia Christine Snyder

By Staff Writer

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help locating critical missing person Julia Christine Snyder last seen earlier this month in Malibu.

According to the LASD, she is a 53-year-old white female who was last seen near her residence on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive, Malibu on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately, 9:00 p.m.

Julia Christine Snyder.

“Ms. Snyder is 5’07” tall, 140lbs, long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas,” LASD says. “She suffers from bipolar disorder and is without her medications. Her loved ones have not seen or heard from her. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help in locating her.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website