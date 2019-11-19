Second Phase of Woolsey Fire Recovery Begins

Firefighters survey damage during the Woolsey Fire. Photo: Douglas Morrison/LA County Fire Department.

By Keldine Hull

One year after the Woolsey Fire burned almost 100,000 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains, damaging 112 miles of trails, a second phase of the recovery effort is reportedly underway. The first phase began immediately after the fire.

“Strict environmental rules govern the treatment of contaminated sites,” the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release. “The process involves rigorous testing before and after treatment to ensure that materials are disposed of properly and that the site is cleaned to accepted standards.”

Before debris can be removed, necessary testing must be conducted first. “Since all buildings have toxins in them when they burn, testing for hazardous materials is a critical step that must be taken prior to the removal of any of the debris,” Park Superintendent David Szymanski explained. “As caretakers for the public’s lands, we are required to guarantee that all toxins have been removed. We can’t just use our park equipment and haul everything off.”

Once the testing process is completed early next year, debris removal from 30 structures and outbuildings is slated to begin by spring 2020. Lead Builders, Inc., a Thousand Oaks based business, was awarded a $1.6 million contract in September to remove and haul debris from different locations throughout the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area. According to the NPS, the debris consists of vegetation, ash, contaminated soil, trees that prohibit work performance, household hazardous waste and electric waste.

“The park has focused on reopening trails and park sites,” the NPS continued. “Over the past year, park rangers worked to open these trails, clear roads, stabilize hillsides, repair culverts and conduct surveys on bridges that were in need of repair.” To date, 103 miles of the 112 that burned in the fire have reopened. Two more park units, Peter Strauss Ranch and Rocky Oaks, are expected to open before Thanksgiving.

Tags: , , , , , in Fire, News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

November 18, 2019

Read more
November 18, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 1000 Chautauqua Boulevard, 11/16/19 between 2 AM and 10 AM. The...
Fire, News, Video

Topanga Brush Fire Contained, Palisades’ Burrito Project Gives Back Over the Holidays: Palisades Westside Local Show November 18, 2019

November 18, 2019

Read more
November 18, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 18, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...
News, Video

PPCC discuss policies for protecting Palisades trees: Palisades Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Dr. Bruce M. Hensel, the former KNBC medical correspondent, who has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Dr. Bruce Hensel, Former NBC 4 Reporter, Arrested at Palisades Home After Asking Minor for Sexually Explicit Pictures

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Longtime medical correspondent arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...
News, Video

Important Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting, National Take a Hike Day: Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show tNovember 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

Elementary students learning science, competition and teamwork  By Chad Winthrop A robotics team of elementary school students in Pacific Palisades...

A California red-legged frog in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: National Parks Service.
News

Dozens of Endangered Frogs Found in SM Mountains

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Red-legged frogs coming back after Woolsey Fire By Keldine Hull Nearly 30 adult California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonil) have been...
News, Real Estate

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 9, 2019

Read more
November 9, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...

A firefighter combats the Palisades Fire. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/.
Fire, News

Learn From Getty Fire and Give Back to First Responders

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Informational town hall this weekend By Sam Catanzaro The Palisades and Getty Fire burned nearly 800 acres combined and destroyed...
News, Video

Palisades dog park at Temescal Gateway? College night at The Getty Villa: Palisades News Westside Local Show – November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show – November 8, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Lifestyle, News

Serving Homemade Meals With Chefs for Seniors

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.
News, Real Estate

Whoopi Goldberg’s Palisades Mansion Back on Market for Nearly $10M

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Art Deco style house with a long Hollywood history By Chad Winthrop Whoopi Goldberg’s Pacific Palisades Art Deco mansion on...

Anthony Rauda (left) faces up to life in prison for fatally shooting a man camping with his daughters in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: Courtesy.
Crime, News

Man Accused of Murdering Camper in Malibu Faces Life in Prison

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

Anthony Rauda accused of shooting Tristan Beaudette, a man camping with his daughters, attempting to kill 10 others By Sam...
Health, News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

Comments
Leave a Reply

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR