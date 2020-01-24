SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist

Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing density on virtually all parts of California, it seems a little less onerous for homeowners whose hard-earned life savings are invested in the kind of single family homes and roomy lots that originally drew millions to this state.

But make no mistake: Wiener, a Democratic state senator who views urban sprawl and large lots containing only one home as abominations, still means to change the face of California and the lifestyles of many Californians.

He’s convinced this must happen in order to solve the concurrent problems of homelessness and high housing prices that now confront state residents in many cities and affect anyone who shops for a new or different home.

Wiener, a resident of the extremely dense Castro District in central San Francisco, has until Jan. 31 to get some version of his bill through the state Senate or it will die for this legislative session – unless it’s resurrected via a new bill number later this year.

Wiener doesn’t want to bother with that because of the urgency in the housing picture, where more than 140,000 Californians have no homes and must sleep in cars, doorways or mass shelters in armories and other public buildings on cold winter nights. More than half the state’s families also cannot afford to buy the median California home, whose price now tops $500,000.

Wiener sees more housing as the solution, which makes him a natural ally of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants about half a million new units constructed in each of the next seven years, but saw less than one-third that many built during his first year in office.

Yet, Newsom has not backed Wiener’s bill, perhaps because it offends too many present homeowners, who represent a powerful voting bloc that could unseat him in 2022 if he crosses them.

But the newest version of SB 50 is neither as onerous nor quite as dictatorial as previous ones, which mandated approvals for unlimited five-to-eight story apartment or condominium buildings within half a mile of light rail stops and four-floor structures along major bus routes, regardless of what neighbors and local officials might want.

The newest version gives cities and counties two years to develop their own plans for more housing, letting them site higher buildings in some places and lower ones in others, so long as they total enough new units to suit the state’s housing department. It also would let cities encourage new “granny” units in backyards. Meanwhile, the housing department has already forced some local officials to okay adding enormously to their housing stock by suing them or threatening them with loss of funds from the state.

Wiener’s wide coalition of supporters includes the American Assn. of Retired People, developers, construction unions, realtors, the Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) organization of urban liberals and a host of environmental groups, plus the main Los Angeles area chamber of commerce and now even a few mayors.

“The changes (in) SB 50 give cities a broader menu of options,” said Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY.

“…it’s striking to see what an existing state mandate by itself – without SB 50 – could do to just one city during this new decade. One analysis says the existing law could force Santa Monica, a three-mile-square city of 92,000 facing the Pacific Ocean and surrounded on its other three sides by Los Angeles, to allow building of more than 9,000 new housing units…”

Tom Elias

Meanwhile, it’s striking to see what an existing state mandate by itself – without SB 50 – could do to just one city during this new decade. One analysis says the existing law could force Santa Monica, a three-mile-square city of 92,000 facing the Pacific Ocean and surrounded on its other three sides by Los Angeles, to allow building of more than 9,000 new housing units in that time, likely adding at least 15 percent to its already crowded streets and neighborhoods.

Local slow-growth advocates vigorously oppose this mandate, accepted as unavoidable so far by city officials. Slow-growthers fear the inevitable impact of SB 50’s added requirements.

So do a lot of other cities and groups of local activists interested in preserving California’s longtime lifestyles.

A collision appears inevitable, but was averted last year when one lawmaker used an obscure rule to stymie SB 50. No one is quite sure what might happen now, with pressure to solve housing problems building every day.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
The Palisades Fire burns this past fall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Fire, News, Uncategorized

Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar By Chad Winthrop Are fires a part of the normal...

Photo: California Policy Lab
Homeless, News, Uncategorized

Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.
Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades  By Chad Winthrop  On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho...

Left: Clara and Ewan McGregor. Right: Brentwood Country Club. Photos: Facebook/Google.
News, Uncategorized

Brentwood Country Club Denies Ewan McGregor’s Daughter’s Animal Cruelty Accusations

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

“This story is totally fabricated,” says the club in response to claims of animal cruelty By Sam Catanzaro Brentwood Country...

P-78 and P-79, the newest additions to the Santa Monica Mountain's mountain lion population. Photos: NPS.
News, Uncategorized

Meet P-78 and P-79: Newest Members of Local Mountain Lion Population

December 18, 2019

Read more
December 18, 2019

Two new cats in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro Two new mountain lions have been added to the...

Col. Dick Littlestone and wife Doris. Photo: Courtesy Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Resident Named Veteran of the Year

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Col. Dick Littlestone honored for service to the country by LA City Council By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Pacific Palisades...

A storm drain in Pacific Palisades empties into the ocean following heavy rainfall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Uncategorized

County Issues Water Quality Advisory

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Major rainfall leads to increase levels of bacteria in ocean By Sam Catanzaro Following major rainfall this week, Los Angeles...

An infographic showing the process by which mercury works it way up the food chain and ends up in the system of larger animals like mountain lions. Infographic courtesy Peter Weiss-Penzias.
Uncategorized

Mercury-Laden Fog Poisoning Coastal Mountain Lions?

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

UC Santa Cruz study compares mercury concentrations of coastal and non-coastal mountain lions By Sam Catanzaro A new study recently...
Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Stolen Vehicle 14700 McKendree Avenue, 11/27/19 at 7:30...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...

Will Rogers as “The Cherokee Kid" circa 1910. Photo: National Parks Service.
News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers’ 140th Birthday

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Monday, November 4 marks what would have been Will Rogers’ 140th birthday- the Hollywood legend who lassoed...

Dr. John Condello. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Uncategorized

Longtime Palisades Veterinarian Doctor John Condello Retires

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

 Palisades Animal Clinic doctor retiring after 30 years By Keldine Hull Veterinarian Doctor John Condello, who spent over 30 years...

On the scene of the Palisades Fire Monday. Photo: Jack Berglas (Instagram.com/jack.berglas/.
Uncategorized

Palisades Fire Nears Full Containment

October 25, 2019

Read more
October 25, 2019

Fire 75 percent contained as of Friday morning By Sam Catanzaro After relentless work by firefighters throughout the night, the...
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Man Who Threatened Palisades Students Arrested

October 20, 2019

Read more
October 20, 2019

Aaron Meyer. Photos: Courtesy.

Photo: Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.
News, Uncategorized

Building Affordable too Costly? Use Existing Units to House Homeless

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

Report released showing cost of developing affordable housing in Los Angeles By Sam Catanzaro As the Los Angeles City Controller...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

ISSU!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR