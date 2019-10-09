Firefighters Prepare for Santa Ana Wind Event That Could Bring Gusts up to 55 mph

The Woolsey Fire burns over Malibu the evening of November 8, 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

SCE gives notice about power shutoff for Malibu

By Sam Catanzaro

In anticipation of the upcoming Santa Ana wind event, Southern California Edison (SCE) has given the City of Malibu a 48-hour notice that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) may be implemented that could affect Western Malibu beginning Thursday, October 10, at 9:00 p.m. to Friday, October 11, at 9:00 a.m. 

“Individuals who are medically dependent on electricity service should consider proactively staying in another area until conditions change. Residents are encouraged to check on family members and neighbors who may need assistance,” said Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer for the City of Malibu. “Residents should monitor local news.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), very dry and gusty Santa Ana Winds are expected late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon over LA and Ventura counties with gusts up to 55 mph.

If a PSPS is implemented, and the hazardous conditions have passed, it could take 24 to 72 hours to re-energize circuits because SCE must first inspect all powerlines in the affected area to ensure they are safe to re-energize.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and the LA County Fire Department will monitor the situation as well and will provide updates as they are received.

“Please be advised of the coming weather which will place the region under a Fire Weather Watch,” the LAFD said. “The LAFD will make the determination late afternoon the day prior and if City of Los Angeles Red Flag Parking Restrictions are in effect, we will provide that notification via all our social media channels.”

For additional information, visit https://www.SCE.com/PSPS.

