Remembering George Wolfberg, a Civic Leader for the Ages

George Wolfberg. Photo: PPCC.

Pacific Palisades Community Council Chair Emeritus passes away

By Sam Catanzaro

George Wolfberg, Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) Chair Emeritus and an individual who dedicated a lifetime to public service, passed away Wednesday at the age of 81 after a long illness at his home in Santa Monica Canyon.

“It is a tremendous loss to his family, to Pacific Palisades and to all of Los Angeles,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. “As a civic leader, an environmentalist, an athlete, and as patriarch to a wonderful family, George’s accomplishments are legion and his legacy immense.”

George Sander Wolfberg, born April 22, 1938, was born and lived his entire life in Los Angeles. He was a high school competitive athlete at Los Angeles High and received a B.S. in Political Science from the University of California Los Angeles and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Southern California.

Wolfberg’s entire career was dedicated to the City of Los Angeles. His first job for the City was as a City public pool lifeguard during high school and college. At his retirement, he was the Chief Administrative Analyst (the highest non-appointed position) in the City Administrative Office. He was well known by decades of mayors and city council members.

“In City Hall, George was a rock of integrity and a font of knowledge which I and others who cared about our city always relied upon,” said Joel Wachs, a college roommate of Wolfberg’s and a longtime City Councilmember.

Wolfberg considered one of his career highlights to be oversight of Los Angeles’ successful divestment from South Africa under apartheid, for which Nelson Mandela came to Los Angeles to specifically thank the City.

Other significant accomplishments include preparing the City of Los Angeles’ bid to win the 1984 Olympics, contributing hundreds of volunteer hours to make that event a success and securing many infrastructure upgrades in the City in preparation. In addition, he created women’s Olympic cycling event by writing it into the City’s bid that the City would present it as an exhibition sport.

“As a civic leader, an environmentalist, an athlete, and as patriarch to a wonderful family, George’s accomplishments are legion and his legacy immense.”

Councilmember Mike Bonin

In 1992 Wolfberg was appointed by the City as commissioner of the Watts Friendship Sports League following the 1992 riots, the first youth sports league sponsored by the City. An example of his forward-thinking is the fact that he noticed children showing up to play sports who had not had breakfast that day and possibly not eaten dinner the night before. He created a program to serve free breakfast to all of the participants before sports started on the weekends.

After retiring, City officials requested him on the City Charter Commission, creating the new Charter adopted in 2000. The new Charter enacted the creation of a citywide system of Neighborhood Councils with the goal of promoting public participation in City governance and the decision-making process to create a government more responsive to local needs. Wolfberg served on the boards of both the PPCC (16 years) and the Santa Monica Canyon Civic Association (20 years).

He led the communities where he lived with improvements in infrastructure and guiding land use issues, preserving public parklands, creating new systems to support those living without homes and improvements in safety and sustainability. He served on the Potrero Canyon Community Advisory Committee and advocated for greater public access including a bridge over PCH to link the bike path to the park for pedestrians and cyclists.

“George was the epitome of responsible leadership and dedicated service to his beloved Santa Monica Canyon and the entire Palisades community,” PPCC said. “George established good relationships with elected officials, managers and workers in many jurisdictions and agencies. They seemed to welcome his calls, requests and inputs on behalf of our community. Often, a call from George would generate quick results.”

“George was the epitome of responsible leadership and dedicated service to his beloved Santa Monica Canyon and the entire Palisades community.”

Pacific Palisades Community Council

In their remembrance of Wolfberg, the PPCC noted one of the hallmarks of his leadership style was an ability to make everyone feel that they could speak and would be heard. When he received the Citizen of the Year award, George characteristically remarked: “The roulette wheel stopped on my number . . . I just happened to be lucky, it could have been probably half the people in this room.” One of his guiding principles was summed up in his favorite quote: “You can quit when you die. Never, ever give up.”

Wolfberg advocated to the City for years on the bad health grades at Will Rodgers State Beach and finally got a bad sewage pipe replaced and got the city to reroute sewage from the beach directly to the sewage treatment plant.

“I am deeply indebted to him for his leadership and his service — and for the manner in which he led and served. From project after project, issue after issue, George led and served with fierce determination, great warmth, big goals, and a smart and specific vision to achieve those goals. He has been friend, mentor and inspiration to more people than we can count,” Bonin said.

He was a driving force in AYSO Region 69, serving in various positions including Registrar and Board Member for 45 years. He became a nationally ranked referee who was still refereeing soccer games for teenagers at the time of his 80th birthday.

In addition, Wolfberg worked with Santa Monica Canyon and Rustic Canyon residents to restore the historic Uplifters Ranch Eucalyptus grove and hand-watered new trees there to nurture them for many years.

“George’s vast knowledge, un-flagging enthusiasm, optimism, tenacity, humility, guidance and friendship will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of working with and knowing him,” PPCC said.

George is survived by his wife Diane, his children and his many extended family members.

Tags: , , , in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Palisades Woman Indicted by Feds in Multi-Million Dollar Scam

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

Regina Piehl arrested by federal authorities By Staff Writer A Pacific Palisades woman was arrested Wednesday, along with three other...
News, Video

Pali high schooler raising money for cancer cure: Palisades Westside Local Show – February, 6, 2020

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Pali high schooler raising money for cancer cure....

The sixth Democratic National Committee presidential debate at LMU. Photo: Courtesy LMU.
News, Opinion, Politics

Candidates Still Not Talking California Issues

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...
News, Video

Pali high alum helps Chiefs win Super Bowl: Palisades Westside Local Show – February, 3, 2020

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Pali high alum helps Chiefs win Super Bowl....

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Strong Winds Cause Pacific Palisades Power Outages

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Hundreds of Pacific Palisades residents were left without power Monday morning after high winds trigged 15 power...

Pali High senior Juliet Burks has been named one of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Pali High Senior Up For National Honors

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

Juliet Burks named Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidate By Chad Winthrop A Pali High senior has been named one...
News, Video

Ray Kappe contemporary home hits the market: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 30, 2020

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Ray Kappe contemporary home hits the market. *...
News, Uncategorized

Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study  By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...

Photo: Gladstones.com
News, Real Estate

Learn More About the Gladstones Redevelopment

January 28, 2020

Read more
January 28, 2020

Update: The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has been informed that the scheduled presentation will have to be postponed until...
Education, News

Pali High DECA Team Wins Medals at DECA Competition

January 28, 2020

Read more
January 28, 2020

By Staff Writer Palisades Charter High School’s DECA team went to the 2020 DECA District Conference and came back with...
News, Video

Palisades charter high school cutting funding: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades charter high school cutting funding. * Palisades...
News, Sports, Video

Edify TV: Ferris Wheel Lights up for Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

The Pacific Park Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier turned purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant, who passed away Sunday in a helicopter crash...
News, Video

What to do about mental health and homelessness? Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 23, 2020

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * What to do about mental health and homelessness?* Qi...

The Palisades Fire burns this past fall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Fire, News, Uncategorized

Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar By Chad Winthrop Are fires a part of the normal...

The Palisades Fire burns in October. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

A Hundred Years of Wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society Since its early beginning natural chaparral, indigenous Oaks and Sycamores have surrounded Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

ISSU!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR