PPCC Supports Amicus Brief in Boise Homeless Case

Photos: Getty Images/Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.

Pacific Palisades Community Council joins Brentwood Community Council to asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling preventing cities from enforcing homeless laws

By Sam Catanzaro

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has signed onto a Brentwood Community Council (BCC) amicus brief in support of the City of Boise’s pitch to the United States Supreme Court to overturn a district court ruling that prevents cities from penalizing sleeping on sidewalks. 

A federal court ruling last year in the case Martin v. City of Boise barred cities from punishing individuals from sleeping on public property unless they provide sufficient and accessible indoor housing.

“As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property,” reads the ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which includes both Idaho and California. 

“The Palisades community has also been severely impacted by homelessness. Homeless individuals sleep on our sidewalks and camp in our ocean bluffs and park areas in the midst of residential neighborhoods (all of which are designated High Fire Hazard Severity Zones), resulting in dangerous fire conditions and other threats to public health and safety.

Pacific Palisades Community Council

In the decision, which ruled a City of Boise law penalizing homelessness unconstitutional, citing the Cruel and Unusual Punishments Clause of the Eighth Amendment, the court did give cities leeway to prohibit sleeping in public in certain situations. 

On August 22 the City of Boise filed a petition in the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in Martin v. City of Boise, formally asking the Supreme Court to consider the case.

“If the 9th Circuit’s ruling is allowed to stand then cities will not have the tools they need to prevent a humanitarian crisis on their own streets. We hope the Supreme Court takes this case to restore the power of local communities to regulate the use of their streets, parks, and other public areas,” said Mayor Boise Dave Bieter.

“Even where shelter is unavailable, an ordinance prohibiting sitting, lying, or sleeping outside at particular times or in particular locations might well be constitutionally permissible,” the decision reads. 

Since Boise filed this request many local jurisdictions have filed amicus briefs in support of the city’s effort to have the 9th Circuit Court decision overturned. On September 17, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to support Boise. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl who represents Pacific Palisades, however, voted against supporting Boise. 

On September 20, the BCC submitted an amicus brief supporting Boise, saying the ruling only will make the homeless crisis worse, an action supported by the PPCC. 

Its ruling creates confusion and inhibits the ability of local governments to effectively and humanely manage the homeless crisis and protect the health and safety of all their citizens

Brentwood Community Council

“The Palisades community has also been severely impacted by homelessness. Homeless individuals sleep on our sidewalks and camp in our ocean bluffs and park areas in the midst of residential neighborhoods (all of which are designated High Fire Hazard Severity Zones), resulting in dangerous fire conditions and other threats to public health and safety. While our respected local volunteer organization – the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness – has had some success, due to our unique conditions, in reducing hazardous encampments, we remain concerned with ongoing impacts on public health and safety should there be a future determination that our bluffs and park areas (public property) are not subject to regulation of overnight camping under the Ninth Circuit decision in Martin v. City of Boise,” wrote Christina Spitz, Secretary, for George Wolfberg, Chair, PPCC. 

According to the brief filed by the BCC, 9th Circuit ruling in Boise casts uncertainty on Los Angeles camping bans in high fire areas and other health and safety ordinances while also failing to provide clarity on any middle ground between reasonable camping and sleeping ordinances.

“Its ruling creates confusion and inhibits the ability of local governments to effectively and humanely manage the homeless crisis and protect the health and safety of all their citizens, both the homeless and sheltered,” reads the brief. “By eliminating rational tools for governmental bodies to protect their citizens’ health, safety, and welfare, the homelessness crisis is not going to be solved – it is going to get worse,” writes the BCC. 

The BCC says that real-world experiences of unregulated encampments in neighborhoods like Brentwood and Pacific Palisades impact the daily lives of residents. 

 “The 2017 Skirball Fire was caused by a homeless cookfire. It destroyed 422 acres, burned down 6 houses and damaged 12 more. Pacific Palisades has dealt with the same issue. We fear any wiggle room in the 9th Circuit opinion to contest these safety ordinances. The current City and County ordinances are in effect today, but they can be challenged under the 9th Circuit ruling in Boise,” the BCC said. “LA firefighters are now extinguishing almost seven fires a day started at homeless encampments or tents in neighborhoods across the city.” 

in Homeless, News
Related Posts
Education, News

Tap Into Science with PS Science

September 25, 2019

Read more
September 25, 2019

PS Science Motto: See. Do. Know. By Sherry LeMire These three words sound like the countdown on a race course:...

Crime, News, Uncategorized

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 25, 2019

Read more
September 25, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery 15200 Earlham Street, 9/21/19 at 11:45 a.m. The suspect (identified) pushed the...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Fire, News

Firefighters Prepare for First Santa Ana Wind Event of Wildfire Season

September 24, 2019

Read more
September 24, 2019

Low humidity, gusts up to 40 mph expected By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the first Santa...

Crime, News, Video

Pali High Students Rally for Climate Change, Pali Crime Suspect at Large: Palisades News Today September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

Read more
September 23, 2019

Palisades News Today September 23, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Pali High students rally for...

Education, News

Seven Pali High Students National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

September 23, 2019

Read more
September 23, 2019

By Keldine Hull On Tuesday, September 10, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the 2020 semifinalists of the 65th...

"So what does the picture really look like in the Palisades? Even though interest rates are lower now than they were at this time last year, 16% fewer homes have been bought so far this year...In this context, if an owner really wants to sell now, it behooves them to select an agent who has actually succeeded in selling some homes in 2019." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate, Uncategorized

Noticed More Homes For Sale Now?

September 21, 2019

Read more
September 21, 2019

It’s all about price, time and perception! By Michael Edlen, Real Estate Consultant Buyers and sellers have rarely been as fixed...

News

Free Origami in Pali, Taste of the Palisades: Palisades News Westside Local Show September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

Read more
September 20, 2019

Palisades News Westside Local Show September 20, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Photo: Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.
Education, News, Uncategorized

Youth Climate Rally in Pali Friday

September 19, 2019

Read more
September 19, 2019

Global youth strike prior to UN Climate Summit By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, three days before the UN Climate Summit...

Homeless, News

Bonin, LAHSA to Attend Pali Homeless Task Force Meeting

September 18, 2019

Read more
September 18, 2019

September 23 7-8:30 p.m. at Palisades library By Staff Writer With the 2016 passage of Proposition HHH (to build supportive housing)...

News, Uncategorized

Actress, Palisadian Carol Lynley Passes Away

September 17, 2019

Read more
September 17, 2019

Silver screen star passes away at 77  By Keldine Hull Carol Lynley, known for her role in the Gene Hackman...

News, Video

Arnie Wishnick Way? Pali High Coach Bud Kling Sets CA Tennis Record: Palisades News Today September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Palisades News Today September 16, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Segment of Antioch...

Help keep Palisades beaches clean September 21. Photo: Heal the Bay.
News

Coastal Cleanup Day Comes to Pali

September 14, 2019

Read more
September 14, 2019

Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. By Staff Writer Coordinated by Heal the Bay for the 30th...

Attend a free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson to help participants manifest their heart’s desire. Photos: Courtesy.
Health, Lifestyle, News

Manifest Your Heart’s Desire in 30 days through Goddess Process

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson By Staff Writer There is no denying that when you look at...

News, Uncategorized, Video

Agatha Christie Murder-Mystery performance in the Palisades, Candlelit Dinners at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades News TGIF Show September 13

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Palisades News TGIF Show September 13 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Agatha Christie...

Photo: Lesly Hall.
News, Sports

Pali’s Coach Kling Becomes CA’s Winningest High School Tennis Coach

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

40 seasons of victory for Pali legend By Chad Winthrop Palisades Charter High School Dolphins tennis coach Bud Kling has...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR