PPCC Raises Questions About Pali Homeless Shelter

The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) on a proposed emergency homeless shelter slated for Pacific Palisades Recreation Center to house people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dear Mayor Garcetti, Supervisor Kuehl and Councilmember Bonin: This letter will follow-up on the two previous letters sent by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) Executive Committee, on March 21 and March 23, 2020, posing numerous questions and considerations to public officials regarding the City’s plan to locate an emergency homeless shelter in Pacific Palisades – which we’ve now learned would be located, if activated, at the Palisades Recreation Center (PRC). Please see our letter of March 23.



We reiterate our support for prudent action to quickly shelter and provide services for homeless people during this grave public health crisis in order to protect public health and safety. At the same time, we all need to take strong measures to minimize the community spread of the virus in order to protect the health, safety and security not only of those in temporary shelters but also the surrounding neighborhoods.

Serious questions remain as to whether the use of PRC would be prudent, suitable or safe for either the homeless or the Palisades community.* We acknowledge the concerns expressed by residents and the growing anxiety within the community as the virus is already spreading now in the Palisades (26 confirmed cases as of 4/4, more unreported), and questions about a possible shelter in the Palisades haven’t been sufficiently or satisfactorily answered.

While we appreciate that Lisa Payne of the Mayor’s office and LAPD Capt. III Jonathan Tom have provided some answers to our questions, we have not received detailed or complete responses from you or other public officials. As to whether or when the PRC might be activated, we’ve only been told that the facility will not be designated for use unless capacity is reached at the other recreation center shelters now activated in Los Angeles. We’ve received no information on the status of the other shelters, what specific operating protocols are in place or what the capacity is at these shelters; it isn’t clear whether we will receive advance notice or whether our input will be sought about a decision to activate the PRC for this use; we haven’t been assured that the existing unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the PRC will in fact be repaired before anyone is to be housed there; and no explanation has been offered as to why the County Health Dept. has apparently countermanded the CDC’s guidelines by advising the City that the use of congregate facilities, with less than a 12’ x 12’ space around cots, is supposedly safer than other alternatives such as enhancing sanitation at existing encampments when individual dwelling units are not available.

On the other hand, we’ve received an unprecedented level of response from community members about this issue. While several residents have expressed support and even volunteered to help with the shelter, many others have raised serious public safety concerns. Our respected Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) has requested “direct, first-hand, detailed information about the plans for the proposed shelter”; see: (3/23/20 Coronavirus Bulletin). Similar concerns and requests have also been expressed by members of the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils (WRAC) as set forth in a 4/3/20 letter by WRAC Chair Maryam Zar.

The PPCC Executive Committee now has several additional questions and concerns which are listed below. It is imperative that the City’s plans and processes be fully transparent and that we receive detailed answers to all of our questions at the earliest possible time, before any decision is made to use the PRC as a homeless shelter.

During this unprecedented public health crisis, the Palisades community needs and deserves assurances that there is a detailed plan, that it’s shared with the community, that it’s safe for residents of the shelter and residents of the community, and that the shelter really is temporary.

Without complete and satisfactory answers by our public officials convincing us that the use will be safe and suitable, the PPCC Executive Committee would oppose the use of the PRC as a homeless shelter

Executive Committee, PPCC: David Card, Chair Maryam Zar, Chair Emeritus David Kaplan, Vice Chair John Padden, Organization Representative (PRIDE) Richard Cohen, Treasurer Joanna Spak, Area Representative (Area 1, Castellammare, Christina Spitz, Secretary Paseo Miramar)

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS