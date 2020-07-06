Police Search for Man Who Stole Palisades Security Camera

Man steals camera from exterior of house on Castellammare Drive

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a security camera off the outside of a Pacific Palisades home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Tuesday, June 30 around 4 a.m. a suspect walked up to the victim’s driveway on the 17800 block of Castellammare Drive and removed a security camera from the exterior of the victim’s house. The suspect then fled the location with the camera in hand.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds and around 25 years old. In the security footage from the incident, the suspect is seen wearing a beige bucket hat and a black sweatshirt with a white logo.

Anybody with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact LAPD West LA Theft Detective Hill at (310) 444-1579.