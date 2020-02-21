PCH Stabbing, Home Ransacked: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a stabbing near the PCH and a local home that was ransacked by thieves. Learn more in the latest crime updated provided by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

14700 Pacific Coast Highway, 2/15/20 between 9 PM and 9:17 PM. The suspect (no description) stabbed victim’s abdomen once then fled the area. The victim was uncooperative and did not describe the suspect.

Burglary

300 Grenola Street, 2/12/20 at 6:30 PM. The suspects (#1-3 male, NFD) enter victims’ home and began ransacking rooms when they were confronted by victim’s son. The suspect’s fled the area in a black 4 door vehicle.

500 Amalfi Drive, 2/14/20 at 9:04 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

15100 Pacific Coast Highway, between 2/14/20 at 6 PM and 2/15/20 at 7:30 AM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter location and took a backpack and clothing.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17000 Palisades Circle, between 2/10/20 at 7:30 PM and 2/11/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took the rear license plate from victim’s vehicle.

17200 Pacific Coast Highway, 2/6/20 between 4:35 PM and 4:40 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’7″ 160 lb, 30/35 years) attempted to smash a window on victim’s vehicle but was unable to enter and take any property.

Theft

15200 Palisades Village Drive, 2/10/20 btwn 11:20 AM and 11:30 AM. The suspect (male, dark hair brown eyes, 6’1″ 195 lb, 40 years) entered victim’s business and took food and water without paying after creating a disturbance at the location.

500 Lucero Avenue, 1/28/20 between 6:45 PM and 9:30 PM. The suspect (possible caregiver) took an envelop full of money from victim’s bedroom.

14800 Pacific Coast Highway, 2/13/20 at 12:30 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, brown hair brown eyes, 5’8″ 130 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s business, took alcoholic beverages, and exited without paying.

200 Bellino Drive, 2/4/20 at 12 PM. The suspect tricked victim into believing she had been hired for a job and sent the victim a check to deposit. The suspect then had the victim purchase a gift card and provide the suspect with the redemption code. The victim discovered the check was not valid.

