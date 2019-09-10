PCH Fully Shut Down After Fatal Palisades Crash

The PCH is fully closed following a fatal crash near Chautauqua Boulevard. Photos: CalTrans/Citizen Los Angeles (Twitter).

Pile-up occurs near PCH and Chautauqua

By Sam Catanzaro

One person is dead and three individuals are injured following a fatal pile-up in Pacific Palisades on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) Tuesday morning, blocking all lanes of traffic and causing massive delays throughout the Westside.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the pile-up, which occurred around 8 a..m near PCH and Chautauqua Boulevard, involved a semi-truck and at least three other cars. Two additional victims were hospitalized and their condition is unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. More details will be posted when available.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

September 10, 2019

Read more
September 10, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Robbery 15200 Palisades Village Drive, 9/6/19 between 1 PM and 1:30 PM. The...

News, Video

P-61 Mountain Lion Struck by Car, Hiker Dies on Labor Day From Heat Stroke: Palisades News Today September 9, 2019

September 10, 2019

Read more
September 10, 2019

Palisades News Today September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* P-61 mountain lion struck by...

Councilmember Mike Bonin meets with LAFD firefighters during a Mandeville Canyon Fire drill. Photo: Courtesy.
Fire, News

Solar Powered Emergency Wifi for Mandeville Canyon

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Pilot program rolls out for Mandeville Canyon.  By Sam Catanzaro In a big win for public safety in Brentwood as fire...

The P-61 mountain lion who was struck and killed on the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass, near the same section he’d successfully crossed less than two months ago. Photo: NPS.
News

P-61 Mountain Lion Struck by Car

September 8, 2019

Read more
September 8, 2019

Cougar who crossed 405 last month killed near Sepulveda Pass By Keldine Hull On September 7, GPS tracked mountain lion...

News, Video

Palisades News TGIF Show September 6

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

Palisades News TGIF Show September 6 – all your local events, happenings and in under 5 minutes!* Vigil for Westside...

"Desalinated water is now the most expensive alternative California water districts can pursue. That’s the main reason there are less than 10 active proposals for seawater desalination along the California coast today, down from 21 in 2012." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Politics

Column: Desalination Loses More Urgency In Hyper-wet Winter

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

By Thomas Elias Desalination began to lose its urgency among Californians and their public officials two years ago, after the...

Pacific Palisades Taskforce on Homelessness outreach workers speak with an individual experiencing homelessness. Photo: Pacific Palisades Taskforce on Homelessness.
Homeless, News, Politics, Uncategorized

Bringing Homeless, Previously Homeless into Policymaking?

September 6, 2019

Read more
September 6, 2019

Bonin proposes commission composed entirely of people who are or have been homeless By Sam Catanzaro A week after a...

Rendering of 17346 Sunset Boulevard. Photo: LACDP.
News, Uncategorized

PPCC Rejects Jack in the Box Development

September 5, 2019

Read more
September 5, 2019

Council cites Coastal Act violation  By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) voted August 22 unanimously to oppose...

News, Video

Banning sleeping on sidewalks? PPCC Opposes Jack in the Box Development: Palisades News Today September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019

Palisades News Today September 3, 2019 – all your local news in 5 minutes or less!*Banning sleeping on sidewalks? *Expo line...

A policy proposed by a Los Angeles City Councilmember would prohibit sleeping in many public places. Photo: Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.
News

Sleeping Ban Near Schools, Parks, Underpasses?

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019

Proposal that would ban homelessness in many public areas sparks debate  By Sam Catanzaro A policy proposed by a Los...

Emergency crews saved eight hikers in Malibu on Labor Day. Photo: Malibu Search and Rescue.
Fire, News

Hiker Dies of Heatstroke in Malibu

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019

Emergency crews rescue multiple individuals Labor Day By Sam Catanzaro An individual died Labor Day Monday when a group of...

Crime, News

String of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Weekly Update

September 2, 2019

Read more
September 2, 2019

Burglary 100 Mabery Road, 8/26/19 at 9 PM. A 25 year old male was arrested for burglary after entering victim’s...

News, Video

Palisades News TGIF Show August 30

August 31, 2019

Read more
August 31, 2019

Palisades News TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*Palisades Women’s Club evening...

A brush fire breaks out in Malibu Friday. Photo: Lost Hills Sheriff Department.
Fire, News

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Malibu

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019

Sweetwater Fire erupts near Surfrider Beach By Sam Catanzaro Over 200 firefighters have made quick work containing a 40-acre brush...

Clockwise from top left: Abby Bergman approaching the north shore of Lake Tahoe, Bergman at the conclusion of her Catalina Channel Swim, Bergman approaching Anacapa Island. Photos: Natalie Bergman.
News, Sports

Local Swimmer Completes CA Triple Crown

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

Abby Bergman swims Catalina Channel, Santa Barbara Channel,  Lake Tahoe By Chad Winthrop The California Triple Crown of marathon swimming...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR