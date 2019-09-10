PCH Fully Shut Down After Fatal Palisades Crash

Pile-up occurs near PCH and Chautauqua

By Sam Catanzaro

One person is dead and three individuals are injured following a fatal pile-up in Pacific Palisades on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) Tuesday morning, blocking all lanes of traffic and causing massive delays throughout the Westside.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the pile-up, which occurred around 8 a..m near PCH and Chautauqua Boulevard, involved a semi-truck and at least three other cars. Two additional victims were hospitalized and their condition is unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. More details will be posted when available.