PCH Closures This Weekend, Expect Delays

LA County repairing water main in Malibu

By Chad Winthrop

Due roadwork, lanes will be closed on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) this weekend that will impact Pacific Palisades drivers.

According to the City of Malibu, PCH eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Sunset Boulevard to Temescal Canyon Road starting Friday, February 14 through Sunday.

The closures are due to Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29 crews conducting emergency repairs of a water main leak near Las Pulgas Canyon Road, Malibu officials say.

“Lane closures will continue until repairs are complete, which is not anticipated until Sunday, February 16,” reads a city alert. “Motorists should allow extra time for delays or use alternate routes.”