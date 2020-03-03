Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced within one block of voting centers in the City of Los Angeles.

– Time Limit
– Parking Meters
– No Parking with specified days and times only
– No stopping with specified days and times only
– Preferential parking districts
– Street sweeping

In addition, Metro Los Angeles and LADOT Transit – including LAnow will be offering FREE rides for on March 3 to help people reach the polls on Election Day.

No need to pull out cash, your tap card or reserve a ride, simply get on the bus or train and go.

To find a polling place near you. https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Edify TV: Pali Farmers Market $10 Challenge

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Today on Market Report with Jacki Karsh we visit the Pacific Palisades farmers market for another $10 dollar challenge, let’s...
News, Video

Marc Forster puts celebrity home on the market: Palisades Today – March, 2, 2020

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Marc Forster puts celebrity home on the market....
News, Sports

Pali Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Win Championships

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

Big weekend for Dolphin sports By Chad Winthrop The last time the Pali High boys basketball team won a championship...

David Roback. Photo: Facebook.
News

Palisadian Composer and Guitarist David Roback Passes Away

February 28, 2020

Read more
February 28, 2020

Pali High grad passes at 61 By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades born and raised David Roback, co-founder of rock band...
News, Video

Sweet Rose creamery closing? Palisades Today – February, 27, 2020

February 28, 2020

Read more
February 28, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sweet Rose creamery closing? * PJ Library is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Local Homeless Shelter Now Open

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Take a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open serving Council District 11 which includes Pacific Palisades...

Matthew Caleb Fairchild, who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in a Malibu apartment is shown in security camera images. Photos: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Crime, News

Homeless Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman in Malibu As She Slept

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Potential life sentence for Matthew Caleb Fairchild By Staff Writer A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with entering a Malibu...
Health, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Wellness: Need a Podiatrist?

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Dr. Steven L. Rosenberg treating foot injuries with traditional, regenerative and homeopathic medicine.  By Staff Writer If you suffer from...
News, Video

Sir Anthony Hopkins moving to Palisades? Palisades Today – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sir Anthony Hopkins moving to Palisades? * Getty...

Photo: California State Parks.
News

LAFD Rescue Horse That Fled From Will Rogers

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Horse bucks rider, flees into Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday By Sam Catanzaro After a horse bucked a rider at...
News, Real Estate

Bus Turnaround for Gladstones Parking Lot?

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

PPCC advocates for bus turnaround at Gladstones parking lot By Chole Marie Rivera The Palisades City Community Council (PPCC) met...
Crime, News

PCH Stabbing, Home Ransacked: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a stabbing near the PCH and a local home that was ransacked by thieves....
News, Video

Anawalt lumber gets a new home! – Palisades Today – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Anawalt lumber gets a new home! * DanceBody...
News, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Library Porn

February 19, 2020

Read more
February 19, 2020

A pornographic video of two people having sex in a Santa Monica Public Library branch has gone viral. Learn more...

A full scale search of the Latigo Canyon area in Malibu for Julia Snyder over the weekend. Photo: Malibu Search and Rescue.
News

Sheriff Searching for Missing Malibu Woman With Bipolar Disorder

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

LASD asking public for help locating Julia Christine Snyder By Staff Writer Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR