Palisadian Julie Heldman Discusses Memoir

Julie Heldman. Photos: Twitter.

The Friends of the Library speaker series will present long-time Palisadian Julie Heldman, discussing her memoir, Driven: A Daughter’s Odyssey. The book is an illuminating story of her life, from her tennis career (she was twice ranked No. 5 in the world) to law school, marriage, and a diagnosis of bipolar disease.

“Driven is beautifully crafted, written stylishly, presented with utter clarity, leaving no stone unturned in explaining who she is, why she has persevered and how she has coped with the primary issues in her life so unflinchingly,” said Steve Flink, Veteran Tennis Writer.

From the mid-‘60s to the mid-‘70s, she defeated the likes of Virginia Wade, Margaret Court, Chris Evert, Evonne Goolagong, Martina Navratilova, and Billie Jean King. In 1953, her mother founded and published World Tennis magazine and later was the driving force behind the founding of the Virginia Slims women’s pro tour. Heldman writes candidly about her tennis life, her relationship with an emotionally abusive mother, and her 20-year battle with mental illness and depression, while also providing a behind-the-scenes look at a groundbreaking era in women’s tennis. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the community room. Admission is free.

in News, Sports, Uncategorized
Related Posts
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Remembers George Wolfberg

February 11, 2020

Read more
February 11, 2020

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) With profound sorrow, Pacific Palisades Community Council announces the passing, after long...

P-56, a male mountain lion recently killed under state depredation law. Photo: NPS.gov.
News

Mountain Killed Under State Law

February 11, 2020

Read more
February 11, 2020

P-56 killed by under California depredation law By Staff Writer A mountain lion has been killed in the Santa Monica...
News, Video

New park in honor of George Wolfburg: Palisades Westside Local Show February, 6, 2020

February 11, 2020

Read more
February 11, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New park in honor of George Wolfburg. *...
Crime, News

Palisades Woman Indicted by Feds in Multi-Million Dollar Scam

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

Regina Piehl arrested by federal authorities By Staff Writer A Pacific Palisades woman was arrested Wednesday, along with three other...

George Wolfberg. Photo: PPCC.
News

Remembering George Wolfberg, a Civic Leader for the Ages

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

Pacific Palisades Community Council Chair Emeritus passes away By Sam Catanzaro George Wolfberg, Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) Chair Emeritus...
News, Video

Pali high schooler raising money for cancer cure: Palisades Westside Local Show – February, 6, 2020

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Pali high schooler raising money for cancer cure....

The sixth Democratic National Committee presidential debate at LMU. Photo: Courtesy LMU.
News, Opinion, Politics

Candidates Still Not Talking California Issues

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...
News, Video

Pali high alum helps Chiefs win Super Bowl: Palisades Westside Local Show – February, 3, 2020

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Pali high alum helps Chiefs win Super Bowl....

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Strong Winds Cause Pacific Palisades Power Outages

February 4, 2020

Read more
February 4, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Hundreds of Pacific Palisades residents were left without power Monday morning after high winds trigged 15 power...

Pali High senior Juliet Burks has been named one of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Pali High Senior Up For National Honors

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

Juliet Burks named Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidate By Chad Winthrop A Pali High senior has been named one...
News, Video

Ray Kappe contemporary home hits the market: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 30, 2020

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Ray Kappe contemporary home hits the market. *...
News, Uncategorized

Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study  By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...

Photo: Gladstones.com
News, Real Estate

Learn More About the Gladstones Redevelopment

January 28, 2020

Read more
January 28, 2020

Update: The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has been informed that the scheduled presentation will have to be postponed until...
Education, News

Pali High DECA Team Wins Medals at DECA Competition

January 28, 2020

Read more
January 28, 2020

By Staff Writer Palisades Charter High School’s DECA team went to the 2020 DECA District Conference and came back with...
News, Video

Palisades charter high school cutting funding: Palisades Westside Local Show – January, 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Palisades charter high school cutting funding. * Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

ISSU!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR