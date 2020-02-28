Palisadian Composer and Guitarist David Roback Passes Away

David Roback. Photo: Facebook.

Pali High grad passes at 61

By Toi Creel

Pacific Palisades born and raised David Roback, co-founder of rock band Mazzy Star, has passed away at the age of 61.

According to his mother, Rosemary Roback, the cause of death was metastatic cancer.

Roback died at his home in Los Angeles on February 24.

Roback grew up in Pacific Palisades, graduating from Palisades Charter High School in 1975.

Though Mazzy Star was by far his most successful venture, Roback had other musical ventures as well. Before Mazzy Star’s success, he founded two other rock bands: Rain Parade in the 1980s with his brother and another group called Opal in 1992.

While on tour with Opal, his bandmate Kendra Smith left the group. Afterward, Roback joined vocalist Hope Sandoval and Mazzy Star was born, soon being signed to Capitol Records releasing their first album, “She Hangs Brightly,” in 1990.

Mazzy Star’s greatest hits include 1993’s “Fade Into You,” from their album, which is still played on many classic rock radio stations. It was described by Variety magazine as a “gentle rocker”.

He reportedly spent most of the last decade living in Norway.

In addition to his mother, Roback is survived by his brother; his wife, Hedi (Raikamo) Roback and sister, Diane Roback.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Sweet Rose creamery closing? Palisades Today – February, 27, 2020

February 28, 2020

Read more
February 28, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sweet Rose creamery closing? * PJ Library is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Local Homeless Shelter Now Open

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Take a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open serving Council District 11 which includes Pacific Palisades...

Matthew Caleb Fairchild, who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in a Malibu apartment is shown in security camera images. Photos: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Crime, News

Homeless Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman in Malibu As She Slept

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Potential life sentence for Matthew Caleb Fairchild By Staff Writer A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with entering a Malibu...
Health, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Wellness: Need a Podiatrist?

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Dr. Steven L. Rosenberg treating foot injuries with traditional, regenerative and homeopathic medicine.  By Staff Writer If you suffer from...
News, Video

Sir Anthony Hopkins moving to Palisades? Palisades Today – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Sir Anthony Hopkins moving to Palisades? * Getty...

Photo: California State Parks.
News

LAFD Rescue Horse That Fled From Will Rogers

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Horse bucks rider, flees into Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday By Sam Catanzaro After a horse bucked a rider at...
News, Real Estate

Bus Turnaround for Gladstones Parking Lot?

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

PPCC advocates for bus turnaround at Gladstones parking lot By Chole Marie Rivera The Palisades City Community Council (PPCC) met...
Crime, News

PCH Stabbing, Home Ransacked: Palisades Weekly Crime Update

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a stabbing near the PCH and a local home that was ransacked by thieves....
News, Video

Anawalt lumber gets a new home! – Palisades Today – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Anawalt lumber gets a new home! * DanceBody...
News, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Library Porn

February 19, 2020

Read more
February 19, 2020

A pornographic video of two people having sex in a Santa Monica Public Library branch has gone viral. Learn more...

A full scale search of the Latigo Canyon area in Malibu for Julia Snyder over the weekend. Photo: Malibu Search and Rescue.
News

Sheriff Searching for Missing Malibu Woman With Bipolar Disorder

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

LASD asking public for help locating Julia Christine Snyder By Staff Writer Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons...
News, Video

Guided tours of the Backbone trail: Palisades Today – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Guided tours of the Backbone trail * Events...

P-61, a four year old mountain lion struck and killed on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass last fall. Photo: NPS.gov.
News

Ending Mountain Lion Killings?

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

LA City Councilmembers introduce resolution in wake of killing of local mountain lion? By Chad Winthrop Should mountain lions be...

Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

PCH Closures This Weekend, Expect Delays

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

LA County repairing water main in Malibu By Chad Winthrop Due roadwork, lanes will be closed on Pacific Coast Highway...
News, Video

Grace Kelly home sold! Palisades Today – February, 13, 2020

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Grace Kelly home sold * Reduced fee Animal...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR