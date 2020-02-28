Palisadian Composer and Guitarist David Roback Passes Away

Pali High grad passes at 61

By Toi Creel

Pacific Palisades born and raised David Roback, co-founder of rock band Mazzy Star, has passed away at the age of 61.

According to his mother, Rosemary Roback, the cause of death was metastatic cancer.

Roback died at his home in Los Angeles on February 24.

Roback grew up in Pacific Palisades, graduating from Palisades Charter High School in 1975.

Though Mazzy Star was by far his most successful venture, Roback had other musical ventures as well. Before Mazzy Star’s success, he founded two other rock bands: Rain Parade in the 1980s with his brother and another group called Opal in 1992.

While on tour with Opal, his bandmate Kendra Smith left the group. Afterward, Roback joined vocalist Hope Sandoval and Mazzy Star was born, soon being signed to Capitol Records releasing their first album, “She Hangs Brightly,” in 1990.

Mazzy Star’s greatest hits include 1993’s “Fade Into You,” from their album, which is still played on many classic rock radio stations. It was described by Variety magazine as a “gentle rocker”.

He reportedly spent most of the last decade living in Norway.

In addition to his mother, Roback is survived by his brother; his wife, Hedi (Raikamo) Roback and sister, Diane Roback.