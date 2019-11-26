All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Emmy-Winning TV Dr Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using App to Get
Nude Photos from a Child
* Green Plant Society hosts Garden maintenance day
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Palisades Surgical Arts
Palisades Dr. Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using App to Get Nude Photos from a Child: Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 25, 2019
All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.