Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Burglary
500 Palisades Drive, between 11/16/19 at 6 PM and 11/17/19 at 6 PM. The suspect entered victim’s business (possibly using a key) and took money, keys, and a lock.

17200 Sunset Boulevard, between 11/13/19 at 7:30 PM and 11/16/19 at 7:30 PM. The suspect entered a multi-unit parking garage and broke a bracket to enter victim’s trailer. The suspect took boots, a camera, and plate carrier.

1000 Villa View Drive, 11/23/19 between 6:40 PM and 8 PM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took purses and jewelry.

15800 Asilomar Drive, 11/23/19 between 6 PM and 7:40 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

16100 Alcima Avenue, 11/23/19 between 8 PM and 8:15 PM. The suspect pried open a balcony door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle
600 N Las Casas Avenue, between 11/7/19 at 6 PM and 11/8/19 at 8 AM. The suspect (male black or Hispanic, thin, 20/30 years, walks with a limp) entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

Sunset Boulevard/Temescal Canyon Drive, 11/24/19 between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, money, and phone charger.

Theft
17700 Pacific Coast Highway, 11/17/19 between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect (male black) took victim’s wallet while while victim was walking on the beach.

15200 Sunset Boulevard, 11/18/19 at 3:30 PM. The suspect (female other, brown hair brown eyes, 5’5″ 140 lb, 45/50 years) entered victim’s business, took a sweater, and exited the store without paying.

Possession of Prescribed Drugs
15700 Bowdoin Street, 11/22/19 at 9 AM. A 15-year-old male was arrested for possession of prescribed drugs and other narcotics discovered during a school administrative search.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Cars stuck in a mudslide on PCH in January 2019 following flooding. Photo: CalTrans.
Homeless, News

Winter Storms Approaches Officials Warn Of Flooding, Open Homeless Shelters

November 27, 2019

Read more
November 27, 2019

Flooding in burn zones possible By Sam Catanzaro As a cold storm moves into Southern California, authorities are warning of...
Crime, News, Video

Palisades Dr. Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using App to Get Nude Photos from a Child: Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 25, 2019

November 26, 2019

Read more
November 26, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Emmy-Winning TV Dr Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Using...
News, Video

Ted Lieu Wants to Expand SM Mountains Recreation Area: Palisades Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

A sphere-shaped lecture hall would be one of the hallmarks of the 447-acre campus.Photos: Herzog & de Meuron, Courtesy the Berggruen Institute.
News, Real Estate

Billionaire Wants to Build Think Tank in High-Risk Fire Zone

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Nicolas Berggruen’s plan for a Berggruen Institute in Brentwood raises safety questions By Sam Catanzaro Opponents of a proposal to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Elevated Levels of Bacteria in Ocean Following First Significant Rainfall

November 21, 2019

Read more
November 21, 2019

What to know about water quality after rain  By Staff Writer With the first significant rainfall of the season in...

Tiger Woods in action at the 2018 Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Sports

Tiger Woods to Play at Genesis Invitational at the Riviera

November 20, 2019

Read more
November 20, 2019

Palisades tournament elevated from open to invitational By Chad Winthrop 15-time major champion Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play...

Firefighters survey damage during the Woolsey Fire. Photo: Douglas Morrison/LA County Fire Department.
Fire, News

Second Phase of Woolsey Fire Recovery Begins

November 19, 2019

Read more
November 19, 2019

By Keldine Hull One year after the Woolsey Fire burned almost 100,000 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains,...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

November 18, 2019

Read more
November 18, 2019

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 1000 Chautauqua Boulevard, 11/16/19 between 2 AM and 10 AM. The...
Fire, News, Video

Topanga Brush Fire Contained, Palisades’ Burrito Project Gives Back Over the Holidays: Palisades Westside Local Show November 18, 2019

November 18, 2019

Read more
November 18, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 18, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...
News, Video

PPCC discuss policies for protecting Palisades trees: Palisades Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

Palisades Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Dr. Bruce M. Hensel, the former KNBC medical correspondent, who has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Dr. Bruce Hensel, Former NBC 4 Reporter, Arrested at Palisades Home After Asking Minor for Sexually Explicit Pictures

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Longtime medical correspondent arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News, Uncategorized

Over 10 Car Break-ins Have Occurred in Palisades Past 2 Weeks: Palisades Crime Update

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

According to a regular crime update submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore, over the...
News, Video

Important Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting, National Take a Hike Day: Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show tNovember 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Pacific Palisades Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Top left to right: Benjamin Agabra, Brett Rosenblatt, Logan Liu, Eleanor Buckner, Jeffrey Ren, Sabrina Ettus, Beatrice Hudson, Amelia Lee. Bottom, left to right: Samara Gottlieb, Amelia Halpin, Surya Kaplan, Lilou Hashemi, Laleh Pashmforoush. Photos: Courtesy.
Education, News

Marquez Robotics Team Winning, Saving the Ocean

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

Elementary students learning science, competition and teamwork  By Chad Winthrop A robotics team of elementary school students in Pacific Palisades...

A California red-legged frog in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photos: National Parks Service.
News

Dozens of Endangered Frogs Found in SM Mountains

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Red-legged frogs coming back after Woolsey Fire By Keldine Hull Nearly 30 adult California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonil) have been...

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR