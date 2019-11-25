Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Burglary

500 Palisades Drive, between 11/16/19 at 6 PM and 11/17/19 at 6 PM. The suspect entered victim’s business (possibly using a key) and took money, keys, and a lock.

17200 Sunset Boulevard, between 11/13/19 at 7:30 PM and 11/16/19 at 7:30 PM. The suspect entered a multi-unit parking garage and broke a bracket to enter victim’s trailer. The suspect took boots, a camera, and plate carrier.

1000 Villa View Drive, 11/23/19 between 6:40 PM and 8 PM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took purses and jewelry.

15800 Asilomar Drive, 11/23/19 between 6 PM and 7:40 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

16100 Alcima Avenue, 11/23/19 between 8 PM and 8:15 PM. The suspect pried open a balcony door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

600 N Las Casas Avenue, between 11/7/19 at 6 PM and 11/8/19 at 8 AM. The suspect (male black or Hispanic, thin, 20/30 years, walks with a limp) entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

Sunset Boulevard/Temescal Canyon Drive, 11/24/19 between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, money, and phone charger.

Theft

17700 Pacific Coast Highway, 11/17/19 between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect (male black) took victim’s wallet while while victim was walking on the beach.

15200 Sunset Boulevard, 11/18/19 at 3:30 PM. The suspect (female other, brown hair brown eyes, 5’5″ 140 lb, 45/50 years) entered victim’s business, took a sweater, and exited the store without paying.

Possession of Prescribed Drugs

15700 Bowdoin Street, 11/22/19 at 9 AM. A 15-year-old male was arrested for possession of prescribed drugs and other narcotics discovered during a school administrative search.