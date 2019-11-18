Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Stolen Vehicle

1000 Chautauqua Boulevard, 11/16/19 between 2 AM and 10 AM. The suspect, using a garage door opener taken from another vehicle, opened victim’s garage and took victim’s vehicle.

Burglary

400 Toyopa Drive, 11/12/19 between 9:04 PM and 9:15 PM. The suspects (#1-3 male black, 5’8″/5’11” slim, 20/25 years) smashed a glass door to enter location and ransacked several rooms. The suspects fled in a unknown type of vehicle. It was unknown what property was taken at the time of the report.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Temescal Canyon Road/Pacific Coast Highway, 11/4/19 between 7:10 AM and 7:55 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, money, and jacket.

700 Almar Avenue, 11/12/19 between 5:30 AM and 6:15 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took an iPad and credit card.

Theft

1100 Tellem Drive, 11/11/19 between 12:15 PM and 7 PM. The suspects (male) contacted victim by phone and tricked the victim into giving them access to her computer. The suspects then tricked victim into buying gift cards and sending them the gift card access codes.

1500 Will Rogers State Park Road, 11/13/19 at 9:30 AM. The suspect (male white) approached the victim on a hiking trail. The suspect began talking to the victim then grabbed victim’s bag from the ground and ran from the area.