Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Stolen Vehicle

800 Lachman Lane between 10/17/19 at 11:30 PM and 10/18/19 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary

14900 Corona Del Mar, 10/18/19 at 9:10 PM. A 41 year old male and a 26 year old male were arrested for burglary after breaking into victim’s home and taking property.



300 Sumac Ln, 10/19/19 at 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from an open garage.

17000 Livorno Drive, 10/19/19 between 11:30 AM and 10:30 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

400 Beckwith Avenue, between 8/22/19 at 7 AM and 9/4/19 at 4 PM. The suspect took the license plated from victim’s vehicle.



800 Jacon Way, 10/18/19 between 2:30 AM and 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone and credit cards.



600 Hampden Place, 10/7/19 between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money, clothing, and glasses.



500 Los Liones Drive, 10/18/19 between 7 PM and 9:35 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a bag with knitting supplies.

Theft

600 Palmera Avenue, 10/14/19 at 2:30 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’10”) took packages from victim’s porch.

Criminal Threats

17400 Tramonto, 10/17/19 at 11:55 AM. A 71 year old male was arrested for criminal threats after threatening to kill victim.