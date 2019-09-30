Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Robbery/Stolen Vehicle

Sunset Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway, 9/27/19 sometime between 10 PM and 12 AM. The suspect (male white, 5’8″ 165 lb, tattoos on both hands) approached victim, grabbed vehicle keys from victim’s hand, pushed victim to the ground, and fled the location in victim’s vehicle.



Burglary

17500 Tramonto Drive, 9/26/19 at 4:45 PM. A 26-year-old female was arrested for burglary after entering victim’s home several times and taking credit cards.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Pacific Coast Highway/Sunset Boulevard, 9/14/19 between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and cell phone.

Los Liones Drive, 9/25/19 between 5:30 PM and 7:20 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took credit cards.

Will Rogers State Park Road, 9/28/19 between 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and credit cards.

Sunset Boulevard, 9/24/19 at 3:30 AM. The suspects (#1 male white, black hair, 5’9″, thin, 20/30 years, #2 female white, blonde hair, 5’3″/5’7″ medium, 20/30 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took a television.

Theft

300 Las Casas Avenue, between 9/18/19 at 12 PM and 9/25/19 at 10 AM. The suspect (possibly caretaker) took clothing from victim’s guest house.

Sunset Boulevard, 9/28/19 between 3 PM and 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s money and credit card from a gym locker.

Swarthmore, between 9/17/19 at 12 PM and 9/28/19 at 12 PM. The suspect took clothing racks and an antique table from the outside rear of victim’s business.