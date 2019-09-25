Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Robbery

15200 Earlham Street, 9/21/19 at 11:45 a.m. The suspect (identified) pushed the victim to the ground and took her wallet. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Stolen Vehicle

15500 Sunset Boulevard, between 9/23/19 at 4 p.m. and 9/24/19 at 7:26 a.m. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a multi-vehicle garage.

15200 Whitfield Ave, 9/14/19 at 6 p.m. The suspect responded to a sale ad for victim’s motorcycle and gave victim a check for the vehicle. The victim later discovered that the check was from a bank that no longer exist.

Burglary

15400 Sunset Boulevard, 9/20/19 at 11:30 p.m. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’5″ 150 lb, 25 years) smashed a glass roll up door to enter victim’s business and took tools and car batteries.

14800 Sunset Boulevard, 9/19/19 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 160-170 lb, 25/30 years, #2 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’7″ 170-180 lb, 20-25 years) entered victim’s home through a window, ransacked the bedroom, but did not take any property.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Pacific Coast Highway/Porto Marina Way, 9/18/19 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The suspect broke a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and clothing.

Marquez Place, between 9/18/19 at 11 p.m. and 9/19/19 at 8:30 a.m. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took jewelry. 

Pacific Coast Highway/Temescal Canyon Road, 9/21/19 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The suspect took credit cards from victim’s vehicle.

15600 Sunset Boulevard, 9/23/19 between 11:16 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a passport and iPhone.

15600 Sunset Boulevard, 9/23/19 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took clothing.

Theft

1000 Swarthmore Avenue, 9/13/19 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The suspect, pretending to be an employee of victim’s business, tricked victim’s employee into transferring funds.

14900 Pampas Ricas Boulevard, 9/17/19 between 12:39 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The suspect took packages from victim’s porch.

800 Swarthmore Avenue, 9/17/19 at 6:45 p.m. The suspect’s (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’9″ 160-170 lb, left ear pierced, #2 female white, brown hair) entered victim’s business, took merchandise, and fled, without paying, in a gray 4 door Honda.

in Crime, News, Uncategorized
