Palisades Weekly Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Lead Officer Michael Moore

Robbery

15200 Palisades Village Drive, 9/6/19 between 1 PM and 1:30 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’7″ 15/16 years, #2-3 male white, 5’10″/6′, 15/16 years) approached victim from behind and suspect 1 grabbed victim by the sleeve and demanded victim’s hoodie.

RD 802

Stolen Vehicle

15400 Sunset Boulevard, between 9/5/19 at 3 PM and 9/6/19 at 7:10 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the location.

RD 802

15500 Sunset Boulevard, between 9/1/19 at 11 PM and 9/2/19 at 10:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a condo parking lot.

RD 802

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

800 Via De La Paz, 8/31/19 at 9:50 AM. The suspect possibly used an unknown tool to open victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and glasses.

RD 823

16500 Sunset Boulevard, between 9/2/19 at 8:15 PM and 9/3/19 at 9:10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took vehicle speakers.

RD 811

600 Las Casas Avenue, between 9/2/19 at 8:30 PM and 9/3/19 at 5:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took the car battery, a camera, and keys.

RD 822

Sunset Boulevard/Temescal Canyon Road, 9/7/19 at 5:25 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair, 5’8″ 220 lb, 25/30 years) used a took to smash a window on victim’s vehicle and took victim’s purse, money, and jewelry. The suspect fled the area in a gray or red 4 door vehicle.

RD 823